Fundraiser Launched For Injured State Trooper

N.H. State Trooper Matthew Merrill suffered multiple gunshot wounds during an incident in Dalton on Dec. 23 and faces a long recovery. (Courtesy Photo/N.H. Troopers Association)

An online fundraiser has been launched to help a New Hampshire State Trooper seriously injured in the line of duty last week.

Nearly $90,000 has been raised for Trooper Matthew Merrill, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds during an incident in Dalton on the evening of Dec. 23.

