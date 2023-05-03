Fundraiser Launched To Help Jeudevine Falls And Owner

HARDWICK — A fundraising effort is underway to help save Jeudevine Falls in Hardwick.
Bob Edebohls has owned, maintained and grown the park since 1955 and has been one of just four owners since 1839.
“I have fought for over 20 years to save this amazing place for the future, but have had no help till now,” Edebohls said. “Even this will be a struggle because of getting the word out there and the envy, spite, hate and discrimination that this beautiful place has received.”
Edebohls needs a complicated surgery, and a long recovery would follow.
“I’m at the point where I have to take out a reverse mortgage to survive, and they would require the place to be closed to the public if I do that,” he said. “Physically and financially, I am ruined and can’t keep even myself going, saying nothing of all the work it takes to keep the park open and looking right and the upkeep it needs.”
While facing this difficult time, Edebohls was approached by the Laugen family, who asked what they could do to help save the park. After relocating from Colorado last July, the Laugens began seeking out places where they could go with their 13-year-old daughter Emma to help deal with her feelings of depression.
“We happened to stumble across Jeudevine Falls,” said Ilene Laugen, Emma’s mother, adding that the family lives just a mile up the road. “Emma is an artist, and for a while, she stopped drawing. The few times we went to the falls before the winter she would take her IPad and be inspired to create again and make sketches. The unique natural beauty of Jeudevine has seemed to put her in a better mood, thus she loved the spot and continued wanting to visit.
“We kept seeing a for sale sign right near the park entrance that read ‘Jeudevine Falls: Best Kept Secret.’ This puzzled us, so we decided to investigate.”
On one of their visits, the Laugens met with Edebohls, and after some conversation, he informed them that he would likely not be able to keep the park open in the coming spring.
“This surprised Emma, and she told us that she really didn’t want the park to close down,” Ilene said.
Ilene says after asking what they could do to help, Emma came up with the idea to raise money to “help Bob get the surgery and the things he needs to finish the park.”
Her parents encouraged Emma, a seventh grader at Hazen Union, to put a plan into action, reminding her that Edebohls would be “out of commission for quite awhile after” following the surgery.
After seeing similar stories find success through online fundraising, Emma suggested launching a GoFundMe.
“Moving from Colorado, we did not know Bob before all of this,” Ilene said. “But when we told him of her idea, he was optimistic about it since he informed us he had tried to get support from local organizations to no avail.
It was here that he elaborated in great detail about what his dreams for the park really were, and how he has been working and developing it towards this goal for over the last thirty years. He also told us of how he persevered through many injuries and illnesses and how he would hate to leave this world and see his efforts all go to waste.”
“This place was a labor of love to honor seven schoolmates from Hardwick who passed too early in life,” Edebohls said. “It was an insane amount of hours that I worked by myself to create the best little park in America, right here in Caledonia County.”
Edebohls adds that for whatever reason, the location was also the “best kept secret in Vermont.”
“Keeping it from being successful and becoming the local economic drive that any similar extraordinary place becomes, [such as] the Flume in New Hampshire — more walking, less to see and no place to sit,” he said.
Laugen says the fundraiser is in the beginning stage. As of Wednesday, just $45 had been raised towards the $330,000 goal.
Edebohls hopes to start a non-profit to save and preserve the falls as an educational center on early Vermont life as it was carved out of the wilderness.
“Plus, the falls has the largest collection of Azaleas and Rhododendrons in the state,” he said. “I could go on and on about why this place needs to be saved, as it should have been one of the first conserved properties in Vermont. It is simply the best of its kind.”
The park was once used for an advertisement run by KOOL cigarettes in the early ’80s and Edebohls says that it was also part of the Underground Railroad. Since, it has been used for weddings, proms, wakes and many other forms of gathering.
“I want to see the place saved and my bucket list wish to finish the ‘over the top’ suspension bridge and observation deck,” Edebohls said. “Also pay off my mortgage so I can breathe for a day and phase out into some kind of retirement that isn’t filled with pain, stress and anxiety over what will happen to this magnificent property.”
He also wants to develop a board of directors and have another officer member and volunteers.
“The GoFundMe drive directly explains that the money is going towards his needs to get a double hip replacement,” Laugen said. “The money will also go towards helping keep the park open. Monthly bills need to be paid while he will be recuperating once he gets the surgery. Also completing Bob’s bucket list bridge and constructing a bridge over the waterfalls. He spent 20 years creating this beautiful park and the final touch is the bridge.”
The GoFundMe can be found at https://gofund.me/c57bfc63 and is titled “Save King Falls.”
