Fundraiser Launched To Support Injured East Haven Boy

Jace Buchanan was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after he was seriously injured by a falling tree at his family’s East Haven camp in the area of Lost Nation Road and Jack Brook Road on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Buchanan was rushed into surgery at DHMC to repair a serious spinal cord injury. His parents, Vicky Mead and John Buchanan, said the extent of his injuries is unknown but a long recovery is expected. Once stabilized, Buchanan will be discharged to a rehab facility in Boston or New York, the family said.
Mead said “it seems as if he can feel everything above his knees along with his right foot although it’s painful when his thighs or foot are touched, he is unable to move his legs or wiggle his toes at this time.”
She said messages of support are lifting Jace’s spirits.
“We just wanted to thank everyone for the love and support, it is completely overwhelming (in the best way obviously) it means the world to us,” Mead wrote on GoFundMe. “Reading the posts and messages to Jace put a smile on his beautiful face which I haven’t seen much of lately. He’s heard a lot of scary things the last couple days which have taken a toll on his usual happy self and that is killing me the most but seeing a glimpse of him is amazing.”
During Buchanan’s recovery, his parents will be traveling to DHMC frequently while caring for the rest of the family in East Haven.
