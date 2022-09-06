Fundraiser Launched To Support Injured East Haven Boy

https://www.gofundme.com/f/t8fjmc-help-support-jace-and-his-family?qid=3190e6aafd4f311d799bea4b2e99c9f3

EAST HAVEN — The family of a nine-year-old East Haven boy launched a fundraiser to help with his care.

Jace Buchanan was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after he was seriously injured by a falling tree at his family’s East Haven camp in the area of Lost Nation Road and Jack Brook Road on Saturday, Sept. 3.

