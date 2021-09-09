HAVERHILL — Six months ago, non-profits missed out on Town Meeting funds.
Now, a grassroots effort seeks to help.
Local resident, David Robinson recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $74,207 for 10 area non-profits.
The non-profits collectively requested that amount in March. Those requests failed when voters rejected the virtual Town Meeting process and nullified the entire warrant.
Robinson was part of a group of concerned citizens who pushed for that outcome. It was intended to force an in-person Town Meeting, which was later deemed impossible under state law.
In the aftermath, the Board of Selectmen imposed the default budget, the town slashed spending, and the remainder of the funding articles went unfilled.
Robinson started the GoFundMe on Aug. 31. In the first 10 days it has raised $1,445. Additional money is being collected through donation jars, which are located in several locations across town, including the James R. Morrill Municipal Building.
A message on the GoFundMe page reads, “Please help us in making this possible! These nonprofits give so much back to our community. If every adult in Haverhill donated $20 we would surpass this goal.”
If successful, the fundraiser would deliver the following organizations with the following amounts: Horse Meadow Senior Center & ServiceLink Resources Center, $24,000; North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency, $15,000; Court Street Arts, $7,500; Ammonoosuc Community Health Services, Inc., $6,500; White Mountain Mental Health, $6,012; Visiting Nurse and Hospice for VT and NH, $6,000; Good Shepherd Ecumenical Food Pantry, $4,695; Bridge House Inc., $2,000; Second Chance Animal Rescue of Littleton, NH, $2,000; and Woodsville Area Fourth of July Committee, $500.
If donations exceed or fail to meet the fundraising goal, funds raised will be pro-rated according to organizations’ Town Meeting requests.
For more information or to donate visit www.gofundme.com/f/haverhill-area-nonprofits.
