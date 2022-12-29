Fundraiser To Assist Hiker’s Family Clears $10,000

The family of a Franconia Notch hiker who was found dead on Christmas Day has launched a fundraiser to assist with funeral expenses.
A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $10,000 so that the parents and younger brother of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li can travel to the United States to retrieve Li’s ashes and bring them back to China.
Li was found dead at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 25 a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail following an overnight search.
He was ill-prepared for the frigid temperatures and dangerous winter conditions, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Li, a native of Hubei Province in China, departed to hike the 8.6 mile Bridle Path/Falling Waters loop at 11 a.m. Dec. 24. He was being tracked online by a family member.
Reports indicate that Li’s phone died two hours after sunset and he forged ahead without a light source, wandering off trail in complete darkness.
When Li’s signal was lost, the family member contacted authorities to report him missing at 6:15 p.m.
With temperatures near zero, a search for Li commenced. A team of Conservation Officers reached Franconia Ridge at 2 a.m. on Christmas Day and located the hiker’s tracks. They found Li’s body in a drainage that flows between Little Haystack Mountain and Mount Lincoln.
According to reports, Li was an “inexperienced” outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed skiing and had hiked the White Mountains, but only in summertime.
Family, friends and co-workers on the GoFundMe page stated “We’re shocked, devasted and heartbroken by the tragic loss of a young loved one. Words cannot express our sorrow for the loss.”
They described Li as “a hard-working, intelligent, caring young man with a kind heart. He was loved by friends wherever he went. He was so thoughtful and always positive. He gave out his best regardless of the circumstances. Above all, he had the closest relationship with his mother, his father, his brother and his relatives in China.”
According to Fish and Game, it was the 21st hiker death in New Hampshire this year. That’s similar to the four-year average of 22 per year from 2018 to 2021.
