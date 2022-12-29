Fundraiser To Assist Hiker’s Family Clears $10,000
Guopeng Li

The family of a Franconia Notch hiker who was found dead on Christmas Day has launched a fundraiser to assist with funeral expenses.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $10,000 so that the parents and younger brother of 28-year-old Guopeng “Tony” Li can travel to the United States to retrieve Li’s ashes and bring them back to China.

