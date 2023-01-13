‘Fundraising Powerhouse’ Donates To NKHS

ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury Academy freshman Jade Tuttle is a fundraising powerhouse.
Over the past five years, she has raised over $13,000 to support non-profits such as Abenaki food banks, the American Heart Association, the Department of Children and Families, teen drop-in centers, and senior meal sites. Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) is the beneficiary of her most recent effort, a $1,344 donation for its Zero Suicide (ZS) team.
Tuttle started fundraising at a young age, inspired by her mother, who she lost over five years ago. More recently, the loss of a family member and her close friend, Norah, to suicide has compelled her to support efforts around suicide awareness and prevention. Her grandmother, Cricket, contacted the ZS team at NKHS to discuss how Jade could help mental health awareness efforts in the Northeast Kingdom.
On July 30, 2022, Tuttle held a BINGO event in Swanton. Generous contributions allowed her to hold a raffle to raise additional funds. In total, Tuttle raised $1,344 for the ZS Team at NKHS. These funds will help promote training and awareness around youth mental health in the NEK. “Everyone has a purpose in life. My friends and family mean a lot to me. That is why I fundraise and help,” she shared.
“Jade embodies the belief that suicide awareness and prevention are a community responsibility,” NKHS officials said. “NKHS is deeply grateful to Jade and its communities for supporting efforts to break down stigma and support mental health needs in the NEK.”
NKHS’s Zero Suicide Team has quarterly community meetings to share the work around these initiatives and invites feedback on the community’s needs.
