‘Fundraising Powerhouse’ Donates To NKHS
Jade Tuttle presents a donation to NKHS's Zero Suicide Team Co-chair Terri Lavely. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — St. Johnsbury Academy freshman Jade Tuttle is a fundraising powerhouse.

Over the past five years, she has raised over $13,000 to support non-profits such as Abenaki food banks, the American Heart Association, the Department of Children and Families, teen drop-in centers, and senior meal sites. Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) is the beneficiary of her most recent effort, a $1,344 donation for its Zero Suicide (ZS) team.

