Forced to keep their distance, families and friends who suffer the loss of a loved one lack the comforting that comes with mourning together, and local funeral service providers are trying to offer care amid current COVID-19 limitations.
“When death occurs people look to their families, social groups, and religious traditions for solace,” noted an email from John, Douglas, and Nicole des Groseilliers, of des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick. “Grief can become complicated by the absence of customs and rituals that would normally facilitate working through one’s emotions.”
Since the executive orders started coming a month ago that require people to stay away from one another in a social setting, the Caledonian-Record has published 57 obituaries. All note special people, loved and missed by others. Many share life details and accomplishments. Most list the names of loved ones who miss them very much, and when it comes to information announcing upcoming services, many note the need to delay the time of communal mourning, remembrance and celebration.
“Due to the restrictions on public gatherings….” or “Due to the current crisis” are repeated phrases in many of the obituaries before noting that services will happen sometime in the future.
Local funeral service providers say many families are delaying services, hoping restrictions on public gatherings will loosen later in the spring so family and friends can come together for a memorial.
“Every family that I have met wants to wait until they can actually have their friends and family there with them for calling hours or a funeral service,” wrote Thomas Mayo, Funeral Director at Ricker Funeral Home in Woodsville, N.H.
The des Groseilliers wrote,”We understand the importance a last ‘good-bye’ can have for bereaved family and our hearts go out to them during these strange and difficult times when grief is delayed due to rescheduled services and celebrations.”
Providers said there is added emotional strain on families who need to prolong the process of honoring their loved ones.
“I believe it is delaying the healing process and in some cases adding a layer of guilt because their loved one is not being honored in a timely fashion,” noted Helen Robertson, co-owner of Guibord-Pearsons and Sayles funeral homes in Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury.
Mayo agreed. “People cannot start a grieving process without closure from a funeral or some kind of service to honor their loved one,” he stated.
The spring season usually means families gather for the burials of deceased loved ones whose bodies have been in storage through the winter season. In most cases the dates of burial were already on the books, but now families want to wait a little longer.
“The delay of gatherings for burial is unfortunate but families are taking it in stride,” stated the des Groseilliers. “We anticipate cemeteries will be busy places when gathering in crowds is permitted.”
Mayo noted, “Some people are asking how long can they wait? Most people are old Yankees around this area and they know that things should be done and cannot be put off until later in the summer with the rising temperatures. Most storage facilities are not climate controlled around this part of the world.”
Handling The Dead
Fears of virus spread has also impacted the way funeral service providers are handling the pick-up of bodies.
In some cases, facilities are not allowing the funeral workers to enter. Instead making them wait at the door for facility staff to bring the bodies to them.
“I have donated a stretcher to a local nursing home to make this process easier for everyone,” noted Tammy C. Ross-Smith, of Ross Funeral Home in Littleton and Whitefield. All bodies are in a body bag and each bag is washed down before it is brought to us.”
“Though not at all our usual procedure, it is an additional measure of safety for the residents,” wrote the des Groseilliers.
“Every facility that I go into you have your screening questions to answer and then have your temperature taken,” stated Mayo. “I wear a mask, gloves, and gown in the facility … it’s all about protecting yourself and the people you come in contact with.”
Stated Robertson, “For the most part we are not entering facilities and when we do the facility dictates what precautions they have deemed necessary from temperature checks and questioning to full PPE.”
Wish They Could Do More
The funeral homes contacted said they are doing all they can to assist families and provide as much support as possible within the restrictions. As in most interactions these days, more communication is happening over the phone or through email. Some families are using the funeral home facilities for limited gatherings (fewer than 10). Some services are being shared via live stream video. Guibord Funeral Home in Lyndonville was the site of a drive-up visiting hours recently.
Still, the funeral providers long for future days when they can offer full support.
“The most challenging change for us has been distancing with bereaved families,” the des Groseilliers wrote. “At a time when people need comfort the most, we are unable to offer a hug or handshake of condolence.”
“One of the biggest things that I have had to change is when you greet someone you have known your whole life without shaking their hand or even a hug in the right situation,” Mayo stated.
The providers said most people understand the limitations placed upon the funeral process and are being patient for the time the restrictions are lifted.
Ross-Smith said, “Most families have been very understanding during this crisis.”
Still, Mayo stated, there’s reason to feel frustrated.
“People like routine and there is nothing routine on what’s going on around us right now,” he noted.
The providers say they’ll continue to offer any services they can now and help people plan for the post-pandemic future when mourners, celebrants and well-wishers can connect closer than six feet.
“Also, keep us in your prayers as well as our colleagues around the country - ‘the last responders,’” noted Helen Robertson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.