Furloughee Arrested For Assault In Connecticut After Fleeing Vermont

An Orleans County furloughee is accused of fleeing supervision and the state of Vermont until he was arrested for assault in the state of Connecticut.
Zachery Champagne, 23, has now been extradited back to Vermont where he is behind bars at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
Champagne pleaded not guilty in Orleans Superior Court on Dec. 22 to a felony charge of escape from furlough which carries a possible sentence of up to five years in prison and a $1,000 fine.
Orleans Superior Court
According to an affidavit filed by Newport Probation & Parole Ofc. Lisa Levesque, Champagne has been serving a 6-months to 3-year sentence after being previously convicted of simple assault and unlawful trespass of an occupied residence with a maximum release date of Oct. 21, 2022.
The Department of Corrections released Champagne early on furlough in January so he could continue serving his sentence in the community at a court approved residence located at 106 LaFoe Road in Holland, Vermont. Champagne also agreed to not leave the state of Vermont without permission from Ofc. Levesque.
But when probation officers tried to check-up on Champagne one month later he was already gone.
“They were told by the homeowner that Mr. Champagne had been told to leave the residence,” wrote Ofc. Levesque in her report. “Mr. Champagne did not contact Newport Probation and Parole with an address or a means to communicate with him.”
Ofc. Levesque said Champagne later emailed her to say he was staying in Barre at his aunt’s house. But he also said he did not have the address of his aunt’s house. Champagne was told by Levesque to immediately report to the Newport Probation & Parole office or turn himself in at the Barre Police Department.
But according to the report, Champagne failed to do so.
On March 9, Champagne was arrested for aggravated domestic assault in Torrington, Conn.
He was arraigned on the charge but probable cause was not found so he was released.
“This officer was not aware he left the state and Mr. Champagne did not have permission,” wrote Ofc. Levesque.
But Champagne was arrested again on May 24 in Torrington, Connecticut on charges of 3rd degree assault and 2nd degree breach of the peace and was extradited back to Vermont on June 3.
