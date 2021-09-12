Furloughee On The Run For Two Months

An Orleans County man serving part of a prison sentence in the community is accused of escape by fleeing from his probation officer this spring and being on the run without state supervision for two months.
And according to court documents, it wasn’t the first time.
Jake H. Buck, 33, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to a felony charge of escape from furlough.
Orleans Superior Court Judge Lisa Warren set conditions of release and $10,000 bail on Buck due to his prior criminal record. Buck is also being held on a furlough violation.
Orleans Superior Court
“He has two prior escape convictions in 2015 and 2014, both of which are felonies,” said Judge Warren on her first day presiding over Orleans Criminal Court. “He has seven failures to appear noted on his record and has 16 misdemeanor convictions including eluding a law enforcement officer. The court is inclined to impose $10,000 bail.”
Buck began serving a prison sentence of 18 - 60 months after being convicted of ten criminal charges in October of 2020.
The convictions include domestic assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct by fighting, careless or negligent operation of a motor vehicle, drunken driving, reckless endangerment, eluding a law enforcement officer, cruelty to a child less than 10 years old and driving with a suspended license.
According to an affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Tpr. Abigail Drew in support of the charge, Buck met with his Newport probation officer Deborah Martel as directed until March 30 at 9 a.m.
“Buck did not report as directed,” wrote Tpr. Drew in her report.
Police say Buck then reached out to Martel by cell phone and said he had overslept. But the next day, Buck failed to show up again.
“He was given clear verbal instruction to report to (Newport Probation & Parole) on April 1 at 8 a.m.,” wrote Tpr. Drew. “Buck did not report as directed…Buck began texting PPO Martel, and advised he did not want to report into the office, because he did not want to go to jail. Despite being told he was not going to jail and being given clear instruction to report immediately into the office that day, Buck still did not report in as directed.”
Buck’s whereabouts were unknown by state authorities until he was arrested on June 2.
If convicted of the charge, Buck faces a possible sentence of up to 5 years in prison and a $1,000 fine.
Judge Warren is the former Caledonia County State’s Attorney. She was appointed to the bench by Gov. Phil Scott in 2019 and served her first assignment in Windsor Superior Court.
