Gaining Traction For Wintertime Biking
Riders rip through the woods on their fatbikes at Kingdom Trails. (KTA photo)

The uninitiated might look at those wide, ungainly tires and think, what the heck?

With that first ride on a fat bike, the purpose of those tires becomes clear and the means through which wintertime bike riding is enjoyed in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country of New Hampshire.

