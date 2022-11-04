Gaining Traction For Wintertime Biking

The uninitiated might look at those wide, ungainly tires and think, what the heck?
With that first ride on a fat bike, the purpose of those tires becomes clear and the means through which wintertime bike riding is enjoyed in the Northeast Kingdom and North Country of New Hampshire.
One of the popular winter cycling destinations in the area is Kingdom Trails in East Burke, which has 31 miles of terrain groomed specifically for fat tire biking.
Substantially wider than conventional mountain bike tires, fat tires can roll over most any snow condition. However, as a weather-dependent sport, trail conditions can change by the minute, thus common sense leads to one of the rules of the trail: if you have to get off and push your bike, fat tires or not, the snow is too soft. Also, If the conditions cause you to leave ruts deeper than an inch, please leave the trail.
KT urges riders to check conditions before heading out.
When conditions are right, anyone who wants to give it a try will find a suitable trail, which have the typical ratings covering most ranges of ability.
KT utilizes customized weather forecasts by Nor’Easter Weather to make the most informed decisions on how and when to groom. They use a 2014 Skidoo Tundra and a 2000 Skidoo Tundra to groom the trails as needed. Once the surface is packed and has set up (hardened); tire, snowshoe, and ski traffic can be the best method for maintaining an optimum surface. Typically, the next grooming would follow a snow accumulation of more than two inches, or in the event that the previously-packed surface becomes compromised.
While the fatbike trails may remain open after a significant snow event, KT encourages riders to wait until the surface sets up as the soft snow makes the riding less enjoyable and the tires will cause ruts that are difficult to remove.
When temps are warm and surface conditions are soft or slushy, fatbike access is discouraged. To help riders keep track of the temperature and proceed with caution at their own discretion, there are strategically placed thermometer gauges with educational signage throughout the trail network. As a general rule of thumb, if a rider is leaving a rut or having a hard time riding in a straight line, it is best to turn around and wait for the temps to drop and the surface to set up properly before continuing.
There is a balance in these scenarios when less is more, and the surface, as well as the snowpack, can remain more sustainable with less manipulation. When grooming soft or slushy snow in warm temps, it is critical to find the window of time when the surface consistency is accessible for manipulation and equipment is manageable, as snowmobiles are difficult to steer and drags can get bound up with heavy wet snow.
When conditions become icy, the necessity for caution and proper equipment such as studded tires and snowshoes with crampons is evident. Kingdom Trails may close access if poor conditions warrant it.
To learn more about fatbiking rates and rentals, contact kingdomtrails.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.