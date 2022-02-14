Police say a Sutton man had quite a deer taking operation on his property.
Jonathan Leonard, 52, is accused of taking a six-point buck by illegal means from a hunting blind behind his house on Route 5 and then having his son claim that he had taken the deer.
Leonard pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to misdemeanor charges of taking big game by illegal means, possessing a big game animal taken by illegal means, feeding deer and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.
His son, Jeremiah Leonard, 30, of Lowell, Vt., also pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of possessing a big game animal taken by illegal means. Both were released on conditions by Judge Justin Jiron.
Caledonia Superior Court
“Jonathan advised he had shot the six-point buck at approximately 0630 hours on 11/13/2021, from a hunting blind located on his property,” wrote Vermont Game Warden Jacob Johnson in his report. “Jonathan advised when he returned to his residence with the buck, he called his son Jeremiah and advised him he had shot a deer for him and asked him to buy his license and tag the deer. Jonathan advised Jeremiah was unable to buy his hunting license, so he bought it for him online, and then placed Jeremiah’s rifle buck tag on the six-point buck he had shot.”
Jonathan Leonard then told police his son came and picked up the deer, brought it to Rick’s Gun Shop in East Burke to report it, and then brought the deer to his residence in Lowell.
Warden Johnson and Warden Will Seegers then inspected the area around the hunting blind.
“Attached to one of the windows of the hunting blind was a white scent wick which is often used by hunters to spread deer scent to attract deer,” wrote Warden Johnson. “Also in the field, Warden Seegers and I located 4 different bait piles…Also next to this bait pile, was a scent dripper hung from the same tree a game camera was affixed to…Each bait pile consisted of birdseed, black sunflower seeds, and cracked corn. Next to each bait pile, there was also a game camera affixed to a tree pointed directly at the bait pile.”
According to court documents, Jonathan Leonard told the game wardens that he had shot the deer with a “black, synthetic stock, bolt-action Remington Model 700 .300 Weatherby Mag. Rifle equipped with a Nikon Buckmasters scope” which led to the additional charge against him of illegal possession of a firearm due to his prior criminal record.
“I received a criminal history record for Jonathan Leonard,” wrote Warden Johnson. “The record shows Jonathan Leonard is Brady Disqualified. The record also shows Mr. Leonard was charged and convicted of Domestic Assault on 01/22/1996.”
Jonathan Leonard is facing a possible sentence of over two years in prison and $3,000 in fines.
Jeremiah Leonard is facing a possible sentence of 60 days in prison and a $1,000 fine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.