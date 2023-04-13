Gaming Company Eyes Meadow Street For Mixed Use Casino
A gaming developer is eyeing Staples office supply store in Littleton as the site for a new mixed-use casino. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — A gaming company is eyeing the property at 804 Meadow St., which currently houses Staples office supply store, as the site for a mixed-use casino to include slot-like machines.

On March 27, the owners of G2 Gaming LLC, a developer and operator of regional casinos that was founded in 2022 by Greg Carlin, met with Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason, for a brief meeting that was set up by Littleton Select Board member Carrie Gendreau.

