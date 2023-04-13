Gaming Company Eyes Meadow Street For Mixed Use Casino

LITTLETON — A gaming company is eyeing the property at 804 Meadow St., which currently houses Staples office supply store, as the site for a mixed-use casino to include slot-like machines.
On March 27, the owners of G2 Gaming LLC, a developer and operator of regional casinos that was founded in 2022 by Greg Carlin, met with Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason, for a brief meeting that was set up by Littleton Select Board member Carrie Gendreau.
Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason and the three board members were given a 10-page handout on the Littleton concept that is titled Granite State Gaming and Hospitality.
On Thursday, Gleason said there was an internal staff meeting on March 29 with the town’s development review committee, and he asked Joanna Ray, Littleton’s planning and zoning coordinator, to check if the proposal is a permitted use under current zoning regulations.
“It appears that it is allowable from a zoning standpoint,” he said. “It falls under some definition of retail establishment.”
If the zoning allows it, there would technically be no vote needed by the Select Board, said Gleason.
“It would be no different than any other business coming in,” he said.
The town does not have a site plan review.
Gendreau on Thursday said Carlin’s timeline for the casino is 2024.
In the coming weeks, the plan is to hold a public informational meeting for community members, likely in the second week of May, she said.
In recent years, laws have been passed that have expanded gambling in New Hampshire.
“Whatever the full gambit of what the law would allow is what their idea for Littleton is,” said Gleason.
According to a copy of the proposal, Carlin is also co-founder and former CEO of Rush Street Gaming LLC, which during the last decade has become a large developer and operator of regional casinos in North America.
Four properties include a Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Des Plaines, Illinois, and Schenectady, New York.
A Rivers Casino is currently under development in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
In the Granite State, gaming is overseen by the New Hampshire Lottery Commission (NHLC).
In June 2021, a law passed in New Hampshire to allow charitable gaming casinos to add HHR machine wagering.
It comes after horse racing and simulcast wagering, sports wagering, table games of chance (that include poker, blackjack and roulette), bingo, and the Lucky 7 printed and electronic pull tabs were previously allowed.
Called historical horse racing, HHR machines are similar to slot machines, but instead of having a random number outcome like standard slot machines, they determine winners based on horse races that were previously run.
New Hampshire’s current gambling policy carries a nonprofit component, with a certain percentage of casino revenue going to charitable organizations.
Under the NHLC’s rules, HHR operators are subject to a 25-percent revenue share with the NHLC and sponsoring charitable organizations or, if revenues exceed a certain tier, a 50-percent revenue share.
According to Carlin’s presentation, there are currently 15 charitable casinos in the state that are eligible for a license to operate HHR machines, on properties that can be open from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.
The Brook in Seabrook was the first casino in New Hampshire to add HHR machines, in May 2022.
There is presently a state moratorium on the issuing of new HHR licenses until July 1, 2024.
Under the rules, while there is no limit on the number of machines, the floor mix for the HHR machines cannot exceed 70 percent of a casino’s active gambling space.
There is a maximum bet of $25, and holds cannot exceed 12 percent
The property at 804 Meadow St. in Littleton is currently owned by Waterstone NH Retail Property, which leases to Staples. The building is beside the state liquor store and across the street from Cumberland Farms.
The Staples store currently encompasses 23,942 square feet.
Under Carlin’s plan, there would be an expansion at the back of the building.
His proposal includes daily traffic counts in the vicinity of the site and demographics that include the population within radii of 15, 20, and 30 miles, the daytime population within those radii, and the average household income.
His concept also notes that Route 302 is located in Littleton’s “major retail corridor” that draws shoppers for miles and that Littleton is “nestled in the majestic White Mountains” and is the “recreational hub for North Country, NH” and is featured as one of America’s best small towns.
While the zoning might allow it, Carlin would need to add 200 additional parking spaces, a feature that Gleason said could pose a challenge and might need an approval from the Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment.
If a variance from the ZBA isn’t required, the project might not need a vote by any board, he said.
“If they don’t need anything like that, it appears that if Staples goes and they go in its place, that it could happen and wouldn’t need an official vote by the Board of Selectmen,” said Gleason. “It would be no different than one business going out and another one coming in.”
Still, not all are keen on the proposal. The town office has been fielding calls from residents, and Selectman Roger Emerson, on Thursday, said he’s received a few calls from residents who are not supportive of the concept.
Carlin could not be reached for comment on Thursday.
“My recommendation was that even without a vote, it might still be worthwhile to have a public process so people understood, even if it doesn’t need a special exception or variance,” said Gleason.
Gendreau said that it was a Curtis Barry, gaming lobbyist who learned that she is both a Littleton Select Board member and a state senator, who reached out to her to set up the meeting.
“He said Greg had already purchased a hotel in Rochester and was putting in a casino and he said that Rochester and Littleton were on his radar,” said Gendreau.
Parking, though, could pose an issue, along with opposition to the plan, she noted.
“The owner promised them 200 extra parking spots,” said Gendreau. “We are concerned about wetlands. I did tell him Littleton is where we love new businesses, but expect a little bit of push-back, if not a lot of push-back.”
A posted public meeting is expected to be held on May 9 or 10, possibly at the Littleton Opera House.
“It will be a chance for them to share and to answer any concerns, and get the temperature,” said Gendreau. “We want people to be there and the decision-makers in Littleton who would be affected by it to be there. We want their input.”
Carlin is planning a high-end facility with a restaurant that is well-managed, not operating at all hours of the night, and is more of a destination that draws people to spend a weekend in Littleton and shop in the community, she said.
He is also looking at a sharing a minimum of $2 million that will be carved up and given to local 501(c)3s and charities in Littleton and the surrounding region, said Gendreau.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.