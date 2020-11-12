Gardner Park To Close During Renovation

The sign at Gardner Park sounds a hopeful note while announcing the closure of Gardner Park. (Courtesy photo)

NEWPORT — Earlier this month, the City of Newport made the difficult decision to close Gardner Park Playground over safety concerns. An annual Risk Management Report performed by the city’s insurance carrier prompted discussion on whether the city should continue spending unbudgeted funds on repairs when a total renovation is on the horizon.

The city’s property insurance carrier, The Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT), requires annual inspections of the city’s parks to ensure that the municipality follows best practices and complies with safety code. Annual visits usually result in a short “to-do” list of recommendations for repair or maintenance on things that could present a liability risk to the City.

