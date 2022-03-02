Garofalo, Robbins Push To Resolve Suit Between FD, Town

HAVERHILL — The case of ‘Woodsville Fire District v. Town of Haverhill’ was discussed at length during the Select Board meeting on Monday.
The subject matter was familiar: District officials believe the town owes two-and-a-half years in back payments to Woodsville Highway, town officials claim the courts have not specified an amount, and both sides disagree how the payments should be calculated.
That prompted Select Board Chair Fred Garofalo and member Steve Robbins to step in and demand action.
Garofalo pushed for a speedy resolution to the divisive, two-year-old lawsuit. Based on recent developments in the case, he said back-payments to Woodsville were inevitable. He recommended a swift settlement between the town and the district.
“It has to come to an end. It’s dividing the town and it has to stop. If we have to make an offer, then we make an offer. If they [the Woodsville district] refuse it, we go back and forth,” he said. “We have to come to a number, resolve this issue, and move on.”
Robbins suggested that a time limit be placed on negotiations. He offered July 1 as a possible date.
“We just need to set a drop deadline and tell our lawyers to get it done,” he said.
The matter dates back three years.
The Town of Haverhill withheld payments to Woodsville Highway from January 2019 to June 2021 because the town disagreed with the statutory funding formula.
That led to Woodsville filing suit against the town.
While the case was still pending, the state legislature repealed the statutory funding formula and required Woodsville to self-fund its operations.
Even so, Grafton County Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein issued a partial summary judgment in October which said the town still owed the money it withheld from January 2019 to June 2021, while the old funding formula was still in effect.
The precinct claims they are owned more than $780,000, but the town argues that Bornstein’s summary judgment does not specify an amount.
Where things stand now is a matter of debate.
On Monday, Woodsville District Administrator Kevin Shelton said the two sides were “very close” in the numbers they proposed, based on recent legal communications.
However, neither town officials nor select board members had seen those legal communications, they said. They agreed to look into the matter.
The lawsuit has caused hard feelings.
At one point, Town Manager Brigitte Codling and outgoing Selectman Howard Hatch expressed frustration with Woodsville officials, claiming that they talked out of both sides of their mouth, simultaneously calling for unity but sowing division.
Codling added that Woodsville had engaged in “constant mudslinging” and that its numbers had fluctuated over time.
A town statement on the matter, which the Select Board narrowly approved by a 3-2 margin, claims that Woodsville originally estimated the town payment at $214,649 but then revised the number upwards to $300,00 and most recently $516,767.
A member of the public suggested that all precincts should be dissolved, in order to end the division and truly unite the town.
Garofalo pushed back on the idea.
Dissolving precincts is a long and complicated process, he said, and would face significant challenges and opposition.
“We’re not even close to thinking about something like that,” he said. “If the people in town want to do that, you’re looking at a five-year plan. You can’t dissolve the precinct just like that.”
2019 AUDIT DONE
The Town of Haverhill’s 2019 audit has been completed.
Tammy Webb, a certified public accountant with Vachon Clukay & Co., reported that no major issues had been found.
“Nothing earth-shattering came to our attention,” she said.
The audit was delayed for multiple reasons.
In 2019, the town faced a significant staffing shortage and, in 2020, the town was hit with two unanticipated audits (safety, payroll) along with significant COVID-19 challenges.
Webb expressed confidence that the 2020 and 2021 audits would be completed more quickly.
