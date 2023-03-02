Gary Briggs Running For Lunenburg Selectman

LUNENBURG — Gary Briggs is seeking election to the select board as a write-in candidate.
Born and raised in Lunenburg, Briggs spent several years in Boston before returning to Lunenburg in 2010, relocating his business in town.
“For the past few years I’ve been frustrated by the lack of vision and transparency of our elected officials,” Briggs said. “While I respect them and appreciate the work that has been done, I think it’s time that we Lunenburg voters demand more.
He said the town lacks a comprehensive town plan, and that officials “lack enthusiasm.” Briggs said the town is missing out opportunities through state funding and grants.
“I’m throwing my hat in the ring because I believe in a bigger and better future for Lunenburg,” he said. “I hope voters will feel my qualifications speak positively to my abilities.”
Briggs is a graduate from the University of Vermont. He holds a Masters degree from Western Illinois University. He co-founded Aunt Sadie’s, a national candle company in 1997, and runs day-to-day operations in Lunenburg. In support of the community, Briggs said, he has decorated the Top of the Common bandstand for the past six years.
“I love our little Town of Lunenburg,” he emphasized. “I think my strengths are exactly what the town needs to position itself for the future. I know that many Lunenburg voters feel the same.”
Voting by Australian ballot takes place March 7 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at Lunenburg Elementary School. Town Meeting begins at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.