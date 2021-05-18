Gary Moore Reappointed To Connecticut River Commission

Bradford resident and outdoors columnist Gary Moore was recently reappointed to the Connecticut River Valley Flood Control Commission.

Gary Moore, of Bradford, was recently reappointed by Gov. Phil Scott to the Connecticut River Valley Flood Control Commission.

Created by Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut and an act of Congress, the Connecticut River Valley Flood Control Commission was established in 1953 to promote inter-state cooperation; assure adequate storage capacity for impounding waters of the Connecticut River and its tributaries for the protection of life and property from floods; accomplish flood control and water resources utilization in the basin of the Connecticut River and its tributaries.

The CRVFCC has three representatives from Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Moore was first appointed in 2000 and was earlier reappointed in 2002, 2006, 2009 and 2015. During his time on the commission, Moore has served as chairman.

