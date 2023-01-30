Gas Prices On The Rise
File photo

Average gasoline prices in Vermont have risen 3.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 626 stations in Vermont. Prices in Vermont are 18.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 13.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Vermont was priced at $3.19/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69/g, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon.

