Gate Erected At Iconic Border In Derby Line

A gate, located next to the orange pylons, was erected on the American side of the main street that crosses the U.S.-Canadian border and links Derby Line, Vt., and Stanstead, Quebec. The gate was open as of Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Robin Smith)
DERBY LINE — The historic main street shared by Derby Line, Vt. and Stanstead, Quebec has a gate on it that, if closed, would sever an iconic link between both countries.
It’s the latest sign of tightening border access in the wake of the new coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. CNN has reported that U.S. troops are being sent to line up at the Canadian border, but Canada’s prime minister is asking that they don’t come.
