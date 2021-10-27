Littleton’s Gathering of the Jack-O’-Lanterns is back for its tenth year: rocks in the Ammonoosuc River will be host to over 500 lit pumpkins carved by community members on Saturday evening, Oct. 30, and visitors to Riverglen Lane can also enjoy activities including a Haunted Walk, food trucks and a bonfire.
This year’s gathering is organized by Mt. Eustis Ski Hill, Littleton Parks and Rec, and Littleton Bike & Fitness. Dave Harkless, the owner of Littleton Bike & Fitness, founded the Gathering of the Jack-O’-Lanterns and has been its lead organizer since 2011. This year, masks are recommended for all participants due to the number of COVID-19 cases in the region.
“The funniest thing is, I never cared about Halloween until I started doing this,” Harkless said on Wednesday afternoon.
The first edition of the event occurred when a large early-October storm dropped a big stump in the middle of the river in 2011. Harkless saw the stump, saw the pumpkins at Porfido’s Market in town, and decided to wade out with one to do some chainsaw art.
“I looked around at all the rocks and thought it would be really cool to put jack-o’-lanterns on them,” he recalled. “That’s how I came up with the idea. […] I didn’t ask anybody’s permission, I just did it.”
Harkless made his first-ever Facebook event for the gathering and, to his surprise, ended up with well over 100 jack-o’-lanterns to place in the river and on the covered bridge. Hundreds of people showed up to the inaugural event to walk around and take pictures of the pumpkins.
The next year, 2012, Harkless got a bit more organized and other activities sprouted up: a zombie walk and Richard Alberini playing the Phantom of the Opera in the gazebo.
As the event grew, support came from the Littleton Chamber of Commerce and trick-or-treating at Main Street businesses began. At the time, Littleton Bike & Fitness was located where Gold House Pizza now is and, while Harkless always bought candy for the holiday, nobody ever came looking for it.
“I’m not sure when we decided [to start the trick-or-treating], but all of a sudden a couple hundred kids were coming in looking for candy,” he said. “The next year there were like 300 kids and store owners were starting to get overwhelmed.”
The Chamber started to help businesses owners out, raising some money to offset the cost of the candy.
Harkless remembers one year when his sister came up to help out with the gathering of the jack-o’-lanterns. Even though it was “stick season,” that Sunday they went out for breakfast and the Littleton Diner was “slammed.”
“This is an economic driver,” he said. “That’s part of the stuff that I look at and I work on … and then the event grew even more.”
While the Chamber decided to stop supporting the event after the last gathering in 2019, Harkless has worked to organize the event with other Littleton nonprofits and community organizations.
In 2020, he worked with Chrissy Smith of the Rotary Club as well as Mt. Eustis. At the time, Harkless was co-president of the local ski hill and since they were unable to do much fundraising due to COVID-19, they decided the Gathering of the Jack-O’-Lanterns could be a good substitute with any leftover sponsorship dollars — which turns out to be a significant amount — going to the rope tow’s operating expenses.
About two weeks before last year’s event, however, “the wheels fell off:” all of a sudden, COVID spiked. Thankfully, Harkless reports that the freshly-donated pumpkins were able to be sold and almost all of the sponsors told the event organizers to keep the funds.
This year, with the new Director of Littleton Parks and Rec, Caitlin Leverone, psyched about the event, the town’s insurance policy will be covering it. The Littleton Fire Department and its volunteers will be running the bonfire and the police department will be helping with traffic and barricades at no cost to the event’s organizers.
Almost all of the pumpkins are donated by Porfido’s Market, and Harkless is hard at work supporting carving parties at area schools, after-school programs, churches, the Littleton Food Co-op and more.
While the forecast for Saturday indicates possible rain showers, the event is full steam ahead.
“My thought is … if I canceled everything because of the weather forecast, I probably wouldn’t have done about half the shit I’ve done in my life,” chuckled Harkless. “So I’m just going to go for it.”
However, because of the high COVID-19 caseload in the region, town health officer Milton Bratz is urging those attending the outdoor event to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
“I’m absolutely going to have a mask on,” said Harkless, who said that during the 2019 gathering, close to 3,000 people showed up.
As of Oct. 27, the N.H. COVID-19 Dashboard showed 20 current positive cases in Littleton. Because of this, there will be no trick-or-treating at town businesses.
“Most of your trick-or-treaters are under 12,” said Harkless. “500 unvaccinated kids romping up and down Main Street just didn’t seem like a good idea to me.”
When asked why he thinks the event caught on so quickly and has stuck, Harkless said, “it just doesn’t seem commercial.”
“It’s just a fun, organic event,” he said, adding that, in the future, he will be looking for someone to take the lead on the event’s organizational duties.
Sponsors of the gathering include Porfidos Market, Crosstown Motors, Littleton Chevrolet, White Mountain Shoe, Littleton Coin Co., Bishops Ice Cream, Littleton Freehouse, Schilling, Littleton Bike & Fitness, Chutters and Lahouts. All proceeds leftover from the sponsorships will go to Mt. Eustis Ski Hill, including a surprise donation from Littleton Main Street, Inc., Schilling and Chutters amounting to $1,250.
Anyone can drop off their carved pumpkins at Littleton Bike & Fitness on Thursday or Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for placement in the river. After the event, Harkless and a team of volunteers collect the pumpkins and bring them to nearby Meadowstone Farm where they are used as food scraps for the pigs.
The event will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (8 p.m. if the weather is terrible) with limited parking available at the AHEAD/Mount Eustis Commons at 262 Cottage Street and Trackside Farm & Garden at 51 Cottage Street. Food vendors will include Bethlehem’s Bitchin’ Kitchin and the Rek’lis Food Truck.
A Haunted Walk will begin near the covered bridge and will cost $3 for adults, $2 for kids under 18 and free for those who dress up like zombies and help to haunt. All proceeds from the Haunted Walk will benefit Littleton Parks & Rec programs.
Littleton’s Loading Dock will also be hosting three bands that evening — Way of the Headband, JUG and Catwolf — with music beginning at 8 p.m. Costumes are encouraged, the show is 21+ and proof of vaccination is required.
