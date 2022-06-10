Launched in Bethlehem four months ago, The Gear Library, a program by the nonprofit Bethlehem Trails Association that allows people to borrow outdoor gear as they would sign out a book at a public library, is taking a big stride into summer.
The first public gear library of its kind in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, it allows local residents or visitors to sign out gear for free or, if they choose, by donation.
Since the launch in February, demand and membership have exceeded expectations.
And those heading it up are seeking input from the public on what kind of gear people would like to see.
On Wednesday, a delivery of children’s bicycles and helmets arrived at the library, which is housed in a shed at the back of the Rek-Lis Brewery property.
“We’re super-excited because it’s a big milestone for us,” said Megan Schleck, who spearheaded The Gear Library and recently updated the inventory.
The bikes that were funded through a grant of several thousand dollars from The Borderlands were available to rent beginning on Thursday.
The seven bikes are for children who are toddler-age and up to 10 years old and they include peddle bikes and striders as well as bicycles with training wheels.
The children’s helmets were funded through a grant by the Bike-Walk Alliance of New Hampshire.
“We also have two infant-carrier backpacks for adults if you want to come with your kids and go on a hike,” said Schleck.
The Osprey backpacks were also funded by The Borderlands.
The kids’ bikes and helmets and backpacks will likely be the gear for this summer, along with some trekking poles for hiking that have already been available.
“We’d love to have families get access to some of this stuff,” said Schleck.
The BTA is in the process of considering what future gear could be available.
“We may add some additional gear, but we also want to figure out what people want access to,” said Schleck. “We are looking to solicit input from the community on what they want to see.”
The Gear Library was started with a Neil and Louise Tillotson Foundation grant.
“They gave us a grant to get snowshoes and micro-spikes,” said Schleck. “After we launched in February, we’ve done just incredible with memberships. We thought if we could get 50 members this year, that would be amazing, but we got it within the first couple of months and are probably close to 100 now.”
The goal is to exceed 100 members this summer.
The BTA team didn’t know if gear library members would be mostly local residents or visitors, but in the last members have come locally as well as across New Hampshire and New England, and that is helping to maintain the library, said Schleck.
Members, who have 24-hour access to the shed and have the code to the lock, can choose to sign out gear for free or pay any size donation of their choosing.
“It’s optional to pay to rent gear, check it out, and become a member,” she said.
The Gear Library in Bethlehem, adjacent to the expanding BTA trail network, is unique to the region, said Schleck.
While the Appalachian Mountain Club has gear available, it is for guests of the Highland Center, and while Maine has a gear library, it’s a good drive away, in Katahdin, she said.
“On the West Coast there’s a lot of resources like this and on the East Coast there’s really not a ton,” said Schleck. “We’re the only one in northern New Hampshire in the western White Mountains to have this resource that’s public. That’s been really exciting.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.