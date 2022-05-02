Gendreau Announces Candidacy For State Senate

LITTLETON — Businesswoman and Select Board member Carrie Gendreau is throwing her hat in the ring.
The North Country native has announced a run for the District One State Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, who won’t be filing for re-election.
Gendreau, 61, is seeking the Republican nomination and already faces one known primary challenger, three-term state Rep. Tory Merner of Lancaster.
She enters the race backed by Hennessey, who described Gendreau as “the best candidate for the job.”
Said Gendreau, “I am very proud to have Sen. Hennessey’s endorsement. She has been an absolute superstar for the North Country for nearly a decade. I promise to do my best to continue her legacy and her fight to ensure that our region is properly represented down in Concord.”
A first-time candidate for state office, Gendreau’s campaign platform will focus on several key issues.
In a statement on her campaign website, www.carrieforsenate.com, she wrote, “Family, faith, hard work and commitment to my community are my guiding principles. Protecting our personal freedoms, improving education, school choice, parental rights, and standing up for small businesses in order to strengthen our economy are my top priorities.”
Reached on Monday, Gendreau elaborated on those priorities.
Drawing on her experiences as a small business owner and a college educator, Gendreau said she views vocational training and workforce development as top priorities.
“We know we have a workforce shortage and strain. And I’d like to be part of the solution,” she said.
Gendreau also wants to tackle the regional housing shortage, uphold the quality of local healthcare, address issues that are affecting mental health, and protect and preserve the region’s natural resources.
Beyond that, she wants to focus on constituent services and problem-solving.
“I view [serving in the state Senate] as a situation where I can be of help,” she said.
Born and raised in Littleton, Gendreau boasts a resume with extensive private sector experience.
She owned and operated Emma and Co. Consignment Boutique in Littleton from 2009 to 2020 and was named 2018 Retailer of the Year by the New Hampshire Retail Association.
The store was named for her and her husband Bill’s daughter, Emmalee.
Gendreau continues to run two businesses: The Training Connection, which offers corporate training programs, and B&C Home Improvements, a property redevelopment venture she co-owns with her husband.
Gendreau has also held appointed or elected positions at the local and state level.
As a Select Board member, she has guided the town through two important decisions in the hiring of a new town manager, Jim Gleason, and the formation of an in-house Littleton EMS service.
She described them as difficult choices, made in the face of dissenting opinions, that resulted in positive outcomes.
In addition, Gendreau is an advisory board member and a longtime professor at White Mountains Community College, a director at Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank, a certified travel industry specialist, and holds a Granite State Ambassador certification.
She is also a past president of the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce and a former director of the N.H. Retail Association Board of Directors.
Although she earned a master’s degree in organizational management and leadership, Gendreau, the oldest of three siblings, said she learned the most valuable lessons from her parents, Gerald and Mona Winn.
Her father owned and operated Century 21 Winn Associates for many years, served as the town moderator for a state-record 56 years, and was named the 2011 Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce Business Leader of the Year and 2021 Littleton Citizen of the Year. He died earlier this year at age 84.
Watching her father preside over the Littleton deliberative session, and visiting him at the polling station on election day, planted the seeds for her interest in public service, she said.
“I saw the impact that he had in Littleton and even the region. He really made a difference. That’s where that love of public service started,” she said.
In her endorsement, Sen. Hennessey expressed confidence in Gendreau.
“I want to ensure that the North Country would still have a strong voice to continue my work and keep pushing to improve the North Country’s economy, education and health care needs. I was thrilled to learn that Carrie was interested in running for this seat. I have known Carrie for [many] years and we’ve worked very closely together on the revitalization of Littleton and other community needs,” Hennessey said.
“She and I have the same vision for the future and commitment to do all we can to better the community.”
“Carrie has my full and complete support and I plan to do everything I can to ensure that she becomes the next North Country Senator.”
