LITTLETON – District One State Senator Carrie Gendreau (R-Littleton) stands by her comments on LGBTQ+ murals on a downtown building.
Reached on Sunday, Gendreau restated her opposition to open displays of LGBTQ+ support and said that, while the town cannot regulate what appears on private property (like the downtown building), she aims to prevent LGBTQ+ artwork or signage from appearing on public facilities and lands.
“I don’t want to apologize for anything. I felt like I approached it in a very respectful way. I wanted to broach the subject. I certainly didn’t say anything disparaging about the gay community. Some of our dearest friends are in the gay community. I love those people,” Gendreau said. “But there seems to be a movement [to put LGBTQ+ culture] in our face. I don’t want Littleton to be plastered with sexuality, whether it’s heterosexual sexuality or homosexual sexuality.”
A Littleton Select Board member, Gendreau faces backlash for criticism of newly painted LGBTQ+ murals located on the side of a three-story mixed-use building at 60 Main St.
Among her comments, she said, ”What went up is not good. It was not good. I won’t get into it. I don’t want that to be in our town. I don’t want it to be here.”
LGBTQ+ organizations North Country Pride and Our Friends, Our Neighbors have organized a silent protest for the Select Board meeting on Monday, Sept. 11.
They have asked non-residents to stand silently in protest and for residents to speak out against Gendreau’s comments.
In anticipation of a large turnout, the meeting has been moved to the Littleton Opera House.
Residents will be allowed to speak for up to three minutes each during the public comment period. Non-residents might be allowed to speak as well, at the board’s discretion.
Due to public outcry, Gendreau will table discussion of art and signs on town property, which is on Monday’s agenda, in order to hear and consider feedback.
VIEWS EXPLAINED
Gendreau said her opinions on the murals were derived from her faith and Biblical teachings.
She views them as representative of bigger problems, “I probably sound like I have tinfoil on my head, I don’t. Anybody who reads the Book of Revelations realizes the bulk of that book hasn’t even happened yet. We are in for some wicked times.”
In reference to LGBTQ+ visibility, she paraphrased Biblical verses.
“Even Jesus said [that] in the end times, evil will be good and good will be evil. He makes it very clear that when a man lies with a man, it’s an abomination. He destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah because of homosexuality,” she said. “God is very clear as to what his view is on this.”
According to Gendreau, she does not hate LGBTQ+ residents, but worries for their eternal souls. She described the world as “racing toward end times.”
“I love every single one of them. I don’t agree with the lifestyle but that doesn’t mean anything. Like I said, some of my dearest friends are homosexuals, and they’re God’s creation. Unfortunately I can’t express that without it getting twisted, like I’m a hater. I’m not a hater. I do truly care for them,” she said. “Someday they are going to know the truth, and I would rather have it [happen] on this side of eternity.”
When explaining her opinion, Gendreau distanced herself from hate groups.
In particular, she denounced a white supremacist group, and what it stands for, after the group issued statements in support of her and against the queer community.
“I’ve lived in Littleton my entire life and hold great love for this community. I am appalled that a White Nationalist Group wants to involve themselves in a local matter and I strongly disavow their efforts. I believe I speak for the town of Littleton and the North Country when I say that these racists and their divisive and hateful agenda are not welcome here and do not belong in our community,” she said in a statement.
CHURCH AND STATE
When asked how she would reconcile her contradictory opinions — love for LGBTQ+ people but condemnation of their lifestyle — she referred to her family.
She pointed to a nephew who had committed crimes and served time in jail and a niece who became addicted to heroin, saying she did not agree with their choices but “That doesn’t stop me from loving them. And that’s the same way with the gay community.”
“I love them. I love them enough to speak out. Now, it’s not me that’s gonna change their minds. But I do have a responsibility to speak to truth.”
When it was pointed out that LGBTQ+ residents and allies would be unlikely to accept her position on the matter, she said, “I completely understand.”
“But that’s not going to silence me,” she said. “This isn’t a physical battle. This is spirituality. This is principalities of darkness. This is evil that has promised to come back and has been unleashed. Just because we can’t see it doesn’t mean it’s not here.”
Gendreau has been outspoken and unapologetic about her deep religious convictions.
She grew up in a religious household, was raised in a Baptist church, and at a very young age (“at five or six years old”) she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal lord and savior, she previously said.
Last year she successfully lobbied to begin Littleton Select Board meetings with an opening prayer.
Asked about the separation of church and state, she said, “I get that a lot, ‘Don’t you understand the separation between church and state?’ Very much so.”
However, she said, “I made no bones where I stood spiritually. People didn’t have to vote me in. They didn’t have to vote me in as Selectman, they didn’t have to vote me in as a state senator. But you know what? I ran, I won, and now I can go and serve my state and town with the power of heaven. With wisdom.”
“We do live in a Live Free Or Die state and in a free country, where even the most hardened atheist can run for office. And that philosophy, which is a religion, would be filtered through that person’s position of power. And people wouldn’t like that either.”
She described her critics in the mural controversy as a vocal minority.
Although she resigned from the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank’s Board of Directors last week over the controversy, she has no plans to step down from either the Select Board or state Senate.
She does not plan to run for re-election to the Select Board next year and hopes another candidate will step forward to continue her work.
She pointed to an existing mural in Harmony Park, which she said contained unsettling and coded imagery and Mesopotamian and Babylonian symbolism.
She equated that mural, and the murals at 60 Main St., with Biblical depictions of Satan as a deceptively beautiful being, saying, “Why do you think those paintings are beautiful. That’s how he can hide the wickedness and the evil that he’s presenting.”
