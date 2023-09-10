LITTLETON – District One State Senator Carrie Gendreau (R-Littleton) stands by her comments on LGBTQ+ murals on a downtown building.

Reached on Sunday, Gendreau restated her opposition to open displays of LGBTQ+ support and said that, while the town cannot regulate what appears on private property (like the downtown building), she aims to prevent LGBTQ+ artwork or signage from appearing on public facilities and lands.

