Former Vice President Mike Pence takes questions from the media following a meet and greet with Republican state senate candidate Carrie Gendreau at the Littleton Community Center on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
LYNDON — District One State Senator Carrie Gendreau (R-Littleton) has resigned from the Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank board of directors.
Gendreau resigned after making negative comments about an LGBTQ+ mural in downtown Littleton.
In a statement Friday, WGSB President Jim Graham said, “We are aware of comments made at a recent Littleton Select Board meeting by a member of the bank’s board of directors about the new mural in downtown, causing hurt to the LGBTQ+ and art communities and to the community at large. We want you to know that we truly understand. The comments are not representative of what the bank stands for.”
Gendreau’s controversial statements came near the end of the Littleton Select Board meeting on Aug. 28.
A Select Board member, Gendreau criticized newly painted LGBTQ+ murals located on the side of a three-story mixed-use building at 60 Main St.
“I’m not even sure how to broach the subject, because when it’s private property there’s nothing we can do. But I really think we need to be very careful about what kind of artwork goes up,” Gendreau said.
“This last artwork that went up on the side of the Jing Fong building, I would encourage anyone to research what that really means. It’s a very uncomfortable thing, I know, because it makes it sound like I’m anti-whatever. I’m not.”
She added,”What went up is not good. It was not good. I won’t get into it. I don’t want that to be in our town. I don’t want it to be here.”
Those comments have received significant backlash and the Northern Grafton County Democrats have announced a silent protest at the next Littleton Select Board meeting on Sept. 11.
They have asked non-residents to stand silently in protest and for residents to speak out against Gendrau’s comments.
In anticipation of a large turnout, the meeting has been moved to the Littleton Opera House.
In his statement, Graham wrote that WGSB embraced diversity in its communities.
“… We embrace diverse perspectives and foster inclusion among our staff, management, and customers, and welcome all equally regardless of age, race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, religion, or veteran status…”
Gendreau has been outspoken and unapologetic about her deep religious convictions.
She grew up in a religious household, was raised in a Baptist church, and at a very young age (“at five of six years old”) she accepted Jesus Christ as her personal lord and savior, she previously said.
Last year she successfully lobbied to begin Littleton Select Board meetings with an opening prayer.
