LYNDON — After a one-year pandemic shutdown, Fenton Chester Arena made a successful comeback this winter.
In a memo to the Select Board on Monday, FCA general manager Tom Eyman reported strong demand for ice time during the 2021-22 winter season.
“Just how much this facility means to the people of Lyndon and the NEK was apparent from the smashing success of the online fundraising and live auction over the summer, but the point was driven home by the enthusiastic return of skaters,” Eyman wrote.
Non-profit RINK Inc. was formed by youth hockey parents to revive FCA, which had been closed since March 2020 due to COVID-fueled financial issues.
It was a considerable investment.
The non-profit raised over $65,000 to restart and operate the rink and secured $25,000 from the town for facility improvements, including the replacement of the furnace.
That investment paid off.
Eyman reported that FCA booked 860.5 hours of ice time from Nov. 1 to March 6. Weekly use ranged from 35 hours in November (before high school seasons and winter programs) to 62 hours in the last week of January and the February school vacation week.
Ice users included three high school programs (Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury boys and Kingdom Blades Cooperative girls), Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association (appx. 110 players), Caledonia Girls Hockey Club, seven adult hockey groups (appx. 120 players), Fenton Chester Skating School, winter programs for 13 schools (Lyndon Town School, Burke Town School, Miller’s Run, Riverside, BMA, Sutton, Glover, Danville, Irasburg, Concord, Waterford, East Burke School, and White Mountain School), and the Kingdom East after school program.
Meanwhile public skating sessions saw huge numbers.
“Three weekly public skating sessions were offered throughout the season from beginning to end, on Sunday and Wednesday afternoons and Friday evenings. We hosted approximately 3500 public skaters total. Sunday afternoon was the most popular session consistently attracting over 100 skaters and usually in the 120s and 130s. Our record-breaking session was the last of the season on Sunday, March 6th for which 158 skaters turned out,” Eyman wrote.
As a result of strong usage, fundraising, cost-cutting, and advertising revenue, the rink experienced a financial turnaround.
The previous manager, Lyndon Institute, reportedly lost more than $227,000 on rink operations between 2016 and 2021.
RINK Inc. broke even.
“The Arena operated on its own feet this season. We are projecting that the arena’s operating expenses for the year will be completely covered by operational revenues,” Eyman wrote.
According to Eyman, FCA removed the ice surface in early March. Artificial turf was installed as of March 21.
In the spring, the rink has hosted various users. They include the Lyndon Institute softball, baseball, girls soccer and lacrosse teams, Caledonia Flood youth soccer, St. Johnsbury Recreation youth lacrosse, Kingdom East and Lyndon Youth Baseball, a weekly adult soccer league, soccer goalie clinics, and a weekly youth street hockey group.
RINK Inc. will continue to explore summer uses for the facility, which could include movie nights.
The non-profit is in the process of obtaining a cost estimate for roof repairs, a high-priority capital project heading into next season.
Assuming the Select Board renews RINK Inc.’s contract to manage the facility in August, the non-profit will hold a second annual fundraising to support operating costs and capital projects sometime in September.
