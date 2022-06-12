LITTLETON — Spanning the generations, from local students to seniors, about 100 area residents came together on Saturday to take a stand against gun violence and advocate for change.
Sparked by the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, the nation’s third deadliest school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead, and other recent mass shootings across the country, the Northern Grafton County Democrats organized the “March For Our Lives” event in front of Walgreen’s along Meadow Street, a high visibility area.
Among those wearing blue March For Our Lives T-shirts and holding signs were Hannah Whitcomb, who will be a junior at Littleton High School, and Sophie Marceau, a freshman at White Mountains Regional High School.
“As I’ve gone through school, I’ve gone through multiple trainings on what to do if there’s an active shooter,” said Whitcomb.
As the number of mass shootings mount, Whitcomb said she’s becoming upset all the more.
“I don’t want to go to school and risk my life and have other people going to school risk their lives,” she said. “It’s a definite problem within this country that we need to start making change around. I’m tired of going through the trainings, jumping out the windows, learning where to hide. It’s not okay.”
Change is paramount, said Marceau.
“This isn’t normal,” she said. “We need to stop normalizing it and putting guns before children, because when is it going to get better?”
Ellen Malessa, a retired nurse from Easton, held a sign that read “R.I.P.” and reflected the towns and cities of recent shootings and asked if a North Country town will be next.
Chanting to passing motorists, “save our country, save our children,” she said she turned out on Saturday to take a stand against the gun violence
“We’ve been complacent for too long,” said Malessa. “We can’t lose any more children, elders, parents, grandparents. Congress has got to do something. The inertia is just intolerable and I don’t want to continue hearing that they can’t do anything. They can do something. There’s always a place to start. Banning assault weapons would be a very great place to start. Background checks. Age limits. I want to preserve life. I was a nurse for 50 years and my goal is to do a little something today. That’s why I’m here. So I can sleep at night.”
Fred Blair, of Danville, grew emotional when reflecting on the loss of life.
“It’s too much,” he said. “It’s too much and so I have to do something. This is one thing I can do. The other thing I can do is open my pocketbook and give money to causes like this one. I’m committed to it.”
Throughout the hour-long event, the March For Our Lives participants received many gestures of support from passing motorists.
“This is encouraging, this response,” said Nancy Martland, of Sugar Hill.
