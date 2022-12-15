Waterford Assistant Fire Chief Will Rivers helps other firefighters pull away charred remains of a Concord home to access remaning hot spots while fighting a fire there on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)
NORTH CONCORD — A home belonging to a man from Massachusetts was destroyed by a fire on Thursday that officials believe was sparked by a generator issue.
Patrick McBrien stood on his property at 471 Wesley Road on Thursday morning and watched as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames consuming the small home he built for himself. He lamented the loss of the contents inside the burning residence and said he plans to rebuild but in a better location on the property. He owns about three acres.
Responding to the fire call at 8:51 a.m. were firefighters from Concord, Lunenburg, Waterford and Dalton, N.H. The emergency response was the first one under a new arrangement that went into effect Wednesday between Concord and Waterford fire departments in which all “first alarm” calls to addresses in either town will be automatically responded to by both departments. It’s a way to avoid critically low responses to emergencies at a time when staffing volunteer fire departments is a challenge.
At the fire on Thursday, both Waterford and Concord were toned by St. Johnsbury Dispatch at the same time. A Concord crew got to the scene first.
Concord Chief Richard Fisher said the fire began near the generator and an issue with the generator is likely to blame for the fire.
The structure is a total loss, said the chief. He added that McBrien was eventually allowed back into the structure but there wasn’t much to salvage, even in an area that wasn’t heavily damaged by fire.
“Between the heat and the water, he’s not going to save much,” said Chief Fisher.
McBrien said he was in the bathroom and could see smoke outside coming from an area where there shouldn’t be any. He exited the bathroom and saw flame and realized it was beyond anything he could control, so he called 9-1-1. He and his dog safely made it outside.
He also managed to pull a washer and dryer out, along with a new snowboard.
McBrien’s permanent home is in Massachusetts but he said he enjoys spending time at his Concord property. He said he was looking forward to the snowmobile season.
“It’s my second home,” he said. “I love it up here.”
He said the Concord home wasn’t much, “It’s a piece of sh—, luckily,” he said. “This (the structure) will be getting torn down and then I’ll get a permit and I’ll build a bigger one back there,” gesturing into an area of his land that he recently cleared.
The structure was not insured.
CALEX Ambulance personnel responded to the scene. East Burke and St. Johnsbury fire departments provided station coverage at the Concord Fire Department.
