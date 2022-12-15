NORTH CONCORD — A home belonging to a man from Massachusetts was destroyed by a fire on Thursday that officials believe was sparked by a generator issue.

Patrick McBrien stood on his property at 471 Wesley Road on Thursday morning and watched as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames consuming the small home he built for himself. He lamented the loss of the contents inside the burning residence and said he plans to rebuild but in a better location on the property. He owns about three acres.

