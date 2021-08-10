Get DownTown Summer Finale Aug. 14

ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts, the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce, and the Town of St. Johnsbury announce the final Hey St. J! #GetDownTown event of the summer, this Saturday. The series brings live shows and activities to several downtown venues, including Railroad Street, the Welcome Center, and the Three Rivers Path trailhead on Bay Street.
Saturday’s activities will feature performances by Third Shift, Secret Circus, St. J. Jazz Quartet, Steve Hartmann, and the Singing Smith.
The Singing Smith will be at Depot Square Park at noon. A musician and blacksmith, the Singing Smith is Nathan Colpitts of Monroe, aka The Singing Blacksmith. A jack-of-all-trades homesteader, Colpitts creates wrought iron home goods for sale and demonstration.
Rock and country music band Third Shift plays at the Welcome Center at noon, and again at 2:30 p.m. The St. Johnsbury trio has been playing music together all their lives and their outlaw sound is influenced by Tom Petty, Levon Helms, Dylan, Hendrix, and the Stones. Third Shift includes Kyle Goodell, Matt Goodell, and Ethan Sawyer.
The Secret Circus show will be at the Trailhead Pavillion at 1 p.m., and again at 3. Super-secret circus agents Honeymoon and Butterfly, winners of the People’s Choice Award at Kingston Buskers Rendezvous, employ a giant stealth tricycle, plunger arrows, zany comedy, and jaw-dropping juggling for an action-packed stunt show.
A local treasure playing the finest in dance, swing, classic, and traditional jazz performance, the St. J. Jazz Quartet will play outside at 418 Railroad Street at 1:30, while Jericho-based singer/songwriter Steve Hartmann will follow from 3-5 p.m. A Berklee College of Music graduate, and a student of Livingston Taylor, this multi-instrumentalist has been compared to recording artists such as Damian Rice and Dave Matthews.
In addition to live performances, #GetDownTown includes Giant Fun & Games, the Neighbor Up Pitch Contest, and the Community Hub Pic-Tour by NEK Prosper’s St. Johnsbury Community Hub project; gravel bike rides from the Three Rivers Path Trailhead; a bike swap and tune-ups at LINK on Railroad Street; and Dolcetti Gelato, the delicious product of Umbrella’s Social Enterprise program.
StJ Art on the Street is showcasing renowned Vermont artists in storefronts and shop windows along Railroad St. and Eastern Ave., as well as inside Catamount Arts, which reopened this summer after a 15-month closure and is currently featuring shows in both the Fried Family Gallery and the Fireplace Room.
The Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild is featuring a new show, “Is This a Book?” exploring the art of bookmaking in the 21st century. Members of the Book Arts Guild of Vermont will be at the Artisans Guild on Railroad Street for a short talk and opening reception from 4-6 p.m.
For more information about Saturday’s activities, visit catamountarts.org or discoverstjohnsbury.com.
