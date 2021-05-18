Get Free Fair Ticket For Getting A Vaccine
Sarah Hall, 16, of Whitefield on a swing ride at the Lancaster Fair in Lancaster, N.H., on Friday, Sept. 4, 2015.

People 18 and older who haven’t yet been vaccinated can get free admission to the Lancaster Fair by going to the fairgrounds on Friday and getting the vaccine.

From noon to 6 p.m., Friday, North Country Health Consortium has partnered with New Hampshire and Vermont to host a one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine clinic at the Lancaster Fairgrounds open to anyone 18 years and older. Appointments are not needed, but helpful.

Individuals that schedule an appointment and receive their vaccine at the clinic will receive a free admission coupon to be used for the upcoming 2021 Lancaster Fair, scheduled September 2-6, 2021. The coupon is good for one general admission ticket. Reserve your spot today at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling 2-1-1.

