On Thursday, three months after the New Hampshire statehouse shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire House of Representatives convened for legislative business.
But it wasn’t in Concord.
It was at the Whittemore Center Arena at the University of New Hampshire, normally reserved for hockey games, but in the age of COVID providing a larger venue for lawmakers needing to social distance.
Among those showing up to get to work were the North Country’s state representatives, who made state history by being in the first House of Representatives to meet for a session outside of the statehouse since the Civil War.
“It was funny that we had face shields on in a hockey arena,” state Rep. Erin Hennessey, R-Littleton, said in sharing her perspective of a legislative session that did feel a little surreal.
It was unique day — before being allowed entry, each lawmaker had a temperature check and was asked if they had recently traveled, felt sick or come into contact with anyone sick; each was required to wear a mask or plastic face shield and sit spaced six feet apart from the other; and the House members arrived in separate groups at staggered times.
“It was interesting,” said state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton. “Most people were very good about abiding by the rules and I will say the people at UNH did a yeoman’s job as far as setting everyone up, with the numbers for where they sat and having additional masks and hand sanitizers. They went above and beyond and I think it came off very well.”
A group of about three dozen representatives unable to wear a mask because of medical conditions was in a different section of the arena, initially leading to concerns about recirculated air and the risk of infection, said Massimilla.
“They said no, that 25 percent of the air is recirculated and outside air is brought in,” she said.
After arriving at different times, about 350 of the 400 state representatives ultimately turned out and sat in chairs across the arena, a number that Hennessey said is about average for a normal session at the statehouse.
“We were lined up long ways facing the penalty boxes and I was on the back row, where I sit in the House,” she said.
The medically compromised without masks had their own section, and those representatives who refused to wear masks, also a group of about 30, had their own section, said Hennessey.
Confusion sometimes resulted, she said, such as when lawmakers had to use devices that looked like a remote control to cast their votes, pushing one button for a yea and another for nay, and also when those who spoke were handed microphones instead of the going through the usual process of walking to the microphone at the head of the statehouse chamber.
“The remotes were confusing for some people,” said Hennessey. “The most difficult part of the day for me was when somebody was speaking. They brought the microphone to them, and you couldn’t always tell who was speaking.”
Votes to suspend the House rules and to bring up bills individually failed.
“We took a lot of votes, but we didn’t take up the regular calendar,” said Hennessey. “We did take up the revenue estimates, because those need to be addressed.”
House members also took up a bill dealing with craft beer sold in growler containers and voted to allow such sale if another emergency order from the state occurs, with one reason being the large inventory of craft beer, she said.
Thursday’s session officially commenced at 10 a.m. and concluded after 3 p.m.
“It was much better than my last day that ended at 4 in the morning,” said Hennessey.
That said, Thursday was a day that did bring some frustrations.
“The whole process was just so different than it ever was before,” said Hennessey. “We didn’t have any have any details on what bills we were concurring and not concurring with.”
Normally, those bills are brought to a House committee for vetting.
“It’s not anybody’s fault this is happening,” said Hennessey. “I wish we just had more time to serve our constituents and to know what we’re voting on, and for constituents to have a voice in the process.”
Many of the bills put forth in 2020 will likely be taken up in 2021, she said.
But she said legislation is of secondary importance to many of her constituents.
“Most people are concerned how they are going to come out of COVID than with the few bills we have left in the House,” said Hennessey.
Some of them are small business owners who have been financially hurt by the pandemic and are more focused on accessing the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money. Hennessey’s recent focus has been helping them navigate through that process.
As for legislation and how it was approached on Thursday, state Rep. Troy Merner, R-Lancaster, said, “They dragged their feet on a lot of bills and left a lot of bills hanging. These bills have no way to have a fair public hearing … Every bill deserves to be vetted.”
As of Wednesday, the statehouse has been shut down for 100 days, he said.
“It was definitely a different kind of day,” Hennessey of Thursday’s session. “It was super-interesting, but sad that we could not meet in our normal chambers and have normal conversations.”
Still, Merner said the session went as well as it could considering the circumstances.
“They did a very good job and I commend UNH and commend the leadership,” he said.
The House is scheduled to hold session again, on June 30, but where it will meet has not yet been announced, but it could very well be back in the UNH arena, said Hennessey.
Although the governor’s stay-at-home order is set to be lifted on Monday, she imagines social distancing will still be the norm for some time to come.
According to the Associated Press, the last time the New Hampshire House of Representatives met outside the statehouse was in 1864, when legislative sessions were moved to a nearby courthouse during statehouse renovations.
