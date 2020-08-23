The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department invites people to get outside and help celebrate 100 years of Wildlife Management Area (WMA) conservation with an art contest commemorating Vermont’s legacy of wildlife-based recreation and healthy lands and waters.

Competition will be held in five age groups from August through Oct. 9. Entries may include media such as paintings, drawings, collages, photographs, poetry, audio, video, or anything else that can be shared digitally.

