On Saturday, September 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the towns of St Johnsbury and Burke, Casella Waste Management, Inc. and the Agency of Natural Resources will be co-sponsoring a Fall Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. This event will be held at the St Johnsbury Municipal Parking Lot on North Main Street.
Residents and small business in the Town of St. Johnsbury or the Town of Burke can dispose up to 10 gallons of household hazardous wastes at no charge, including pool chemicals, solvents and degreasers, oven and drain cleaners, old gasoline and paint thinners.
