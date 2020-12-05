GHOST CRASH

Lyndonville Police Officer Brandon Thrailkill investigates a motor-vehicle crash on South Wheelock Road on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Police say a 2007 Volkswagon Rabbit with Vermont Registration HDG432 went off the road and into some trees at about 12:37 p.m. When police arrived on the scene no one was with the vehicle. Police say the investigation is ongoing. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

