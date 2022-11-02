LYNDON — The eagle has landed.
A selection committee has recommended a 9-foot-tall metal eagle sculpture with a 25-foot wingspan to be located at the pedestrian entrance to Sanborn Covered Bridge Park, which is in development along Main Street and slated to open in Fall 2023.
The artist, Martin McGowan of West Burke, made the sculpture from recycled steel. It is already built and currently displayed on Route 100 in Waterbury Center.
The recommendation will be forwarded to the Select Board and Village Trustees for approval.
“This sculpture will be a showstopper! We [the selection committee] recognized the resurgence of the eagle habitat in the NEK and welcome this eagle to its new home along the Passumpsic River. We are excited to see the sculpture take its’ place by our beautiful, soon to be restored Sanborn Covered Bridge” said selection committee member Martha Elmes, director of Satellite Gallery.
McGowan, 57, is a Lyndon native who attended local schools through grade 8.
The second youngest of four children, he came from an artistic family.
“From my early childhood I just lived, breathed and did art,” he said.
His father, Dorian, was an art instructor at NVU-Lyndon (formerly Lyndon State College) for 47 years until his retirement in 2006. For much of that time he was a department of one. Now in his 90s, Dorian continues to create art on a regular basis.
“He’s a non-stop artistic force. He just goes and goes,” McGowan said, adding that his father remains a professor emeritus at NVU and was on campus this week. “He did three portraits of various students there [on Wednesday].”
McGowan remembers growing up in Lyndon during the 1970s and has fond memories of structures and places that no longer exist. That includes the historic Vail mansion, which was demolished in 1974.
For that reason, McGowan is glad to participate in a historic preservation effort. The 150-year-old Sanborn Covered Bridge will be repaired and refurbished as part of the park project.
“I remember when [the selection committee] asked what I thought about restoring old structures. I said I’m all for it. I remember playing in the old Vail [mansion] that was torn down. It really should have been kept as a treasure.”
The selection committee of Elly Barksdale, Barb Follett, Elmes, and Planning Administrator Nicole Gratton chose McGowan’s submission from a field of four finalists.
The art installation will be Lyndon’s first public sculpture. It is grant-funded through the Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Community Foundation.
“This art installation is just one step of many that the Town will be taking to make the Sanborn Covered Bridge site a welcoming gateway into our community,” said Gratton. “Lyndon has such wonderful murals to share. It felt like the right time to expand our public art offering while simultaneously improving the green space near the bridge”.
The development of Sanborn Covered Bridge Park has gained significant momentum in recent months.
The town has now secured more than $750,000 for project development so far.
That includes $350,000 from the Northern Borders Regional Commission to re-frame and re-truss the historic bridge, which is located along Main Street.
Additional grant funding is expected.
Conceptual drawings for the two-acre riverfront park were shown to the Select Board in June. They feature pedestrian paths and seating, open lawns and shade trees, a sculpture, pavilions with educational signage, and kayak/canoe access to the Passumpsic River.
If all goes according to plan, pre-development work will be completed later this year, bridge and abutment work could begin next spring, and the park could open in the fall.
For more information visit www.lyndonvt.org/projects.
Sanborn Covered Bridge Park is the crown jewel in efforts to promote, preserve and protect Lyndon’s covered bridges.
Built around 1870, the Sanborn Bridge is the last of the Paddleford truss bridges that once crossed the Passumpsic River. The others were destroyed by the 1927 flood.
Formerly known as the Centre Bridge, it once connected Lyndonville and Lyndon Center. It was taken out of service in 1960 and moved one mile to its current location near the Route 5/114/122 intersection. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.
The Sanborn Bridge nearly fell into the river a decade ago but was saved by emergency repairs in 2013.
