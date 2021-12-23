A motorist receives free COVID rapid test kits at the St. Johnsbury location of the Vermont Agency of Transportation on Thursday morning, Dec. 23, 2021. AOT sites throughout the state each handed out 864 BinaxNow OTC 2 packs. One of the people staffing the St. Johnsbury location said they expected to distribute all of their tests before 10 a.m. The AOT site will have another 864 kits to give away today, beginning at 8 a.m.

