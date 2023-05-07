Gilman Woman Indicted For Drug Possession, Dangerous Weapon, Resisting Arrest

A Gilman woman who has lived in Whitefield, Dalton and Bethlehem and has a criminal history that includes prior charges for felony drug possession has been charged with a new count of drug possession, as well as with possessing a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.
In the April round of grand jury indictments handed up at Belknap Superior Court in Laconia, Britanny L. Stinson, 32, is charged with a Class B felony count of possessing a quantity of fentanyl on Jan. 17 in New Hampton.
She also faces a Class B felony count of being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon for having under her control a front-opening dagger, after having been convicted of felony burglary in July 2012 at Coos Superior Court.
In addition, Stinson is charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of resisting arrest for physically interfering with and pulling and twisting away from the grasp of a New Hampton police officer as the officer was attempting to search her during the arrest.
A dispositional conference is scheduled for June 12.
A second separate felony case pending at Grafton Superior Court stems from a Feb. 27 arrest in Campton that resulted in a Class B felony count of drug possession and Class B felony count of being a felon in possession of another dangerous weapon.
A dispositional conference for the Grafton County case is scheduled for May 15.
Court records viewed on Friday show that Stinson, on March 31, failed to appear for sentencing at Grafton Superior Court in a third and previous felony drug case that involved methamphetamine.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.