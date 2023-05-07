Gilman Woman Indicted For Drug Possession, Dangerous Weapon, Resisting Arrest

Grafton Superior Court (Contributed photo)

A Gilman woman who has lived in Whitefield, Dalton and Bethlehem and has a criminal history that includes prior charges for felony drug possession has been charged with a new count of drug possession, as well as with possessing a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.

In the April round of grand jury indictments handed up at Belknap Superior Court in Laconia, Britanny L. Stinson, 32, is charged with a Class B felony count of possessing a quantity of fentanyl on Jan. 17 in New Hampton.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments