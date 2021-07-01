NEK Grains at Gingue Family Farm is in the midst of taking a big, exciting step towards streamlining its operations.
The enterprise, which sells its flour, wheat berries and malt barley to Vermont bakeries, breweries and the local community, is building its own Grain Center to clean, dry and store its crops all in one place.
“It’ll be a huge weight off all of us to have that here,” said Sara Gingue on Thursday morning as the family waited for the cement to be poured for the first storage bin’s foundation.
Fourth-generation farmer Shawn Gingue and Sara, his wife, formally launched NEK Grains last year after Shawn’s family made the tough decision to shut down their dairy operation in 2015. They believe it to be the only local grain operation in the Kingdom.
Ever since the first fifty acres of malting barley were planted on the farm in 2018, the crop has been brought up to Greensboro to be dried and cleaned and then over to Charlotte to be malted.
Many days, it’s been a full six-hour round-trip from the farm that sits in Waterford on the edge of St. Johnsbury. But by August 1st, two large grain bins, a cleaner and a drier will grace the property and assist with this year’s harvest and many to come, cutting out the long trip.
The two bins, one 24’ wide by 30’ tall and the other 15’ wide by 25’ tall, were bought used from Canada and will be bolted together like puzzle pieces over the next month. Together, the bins can hold around 300 tons of grains.
Not only will the new grain center streamline the operation’s transportation time and costs, but it will also further increase the quality of NEK Grains’ product and help the operation be a little less at the whim of the weather.
Currently, the wheat and barley crops dry most of the way in the field. But with the new drier in play, Shawn will be able to harvest the crop at the optimal moisture level and control the drying process for extra-high-quality baking flour.
“Our biggest challenge is mother nature,” said Sara. “With hay, farmers can get two or three cuttings. But with grains, one cut is all you have to work with…which is why the drying piece is so important.”
As the business continues to develop, NEK Grains hopes to work with other local farmers to grow even more grains for the area and region. The couple has spent lots of time meeting with and learning from other farmers, bakers and brewers over the past few years and has loved becoming a part of the newfound community across the region.
“In some industries, you have to learn the hard way,” said Shawn. “But in the grain industry, the community has been so supportive and helpful.”
This year, the family has 60 acres of malt barley planted as well as 50 acres of winter wheat. They also have a test planting of around 15 acres of spelt, an ancient grain, in a trial being conducted with UVM, as well as various cover crops.
The farm’s wheat and barley will be harvested at the end of July or early August, just as the Grain Center is being completed.
“It’s going to be really close,” said Shawn.
NEK Grains’ wheat has a different flavor than large commercially-grown flour: it’s nutty and sweet, having a flavor profile much like wine or coffee.
In contrast to the farm’s prior milking operations, which fed into the region’s large dairy system, Shawn said that it’s easy to be proud of what they’re doing … he can go drink the beer at Whirligig Brewing in St. Johnsbury or eat the bread at Elmore Mountain in Wolcott or donuts from Local Donut in Woodbury and know his grain had a major role in those products.
Those looking to order NEK Grains flour for themselves can check out ginguefamilyfarm.com, though the family says they are soon planning to make their farmstand self-serve.
