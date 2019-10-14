North CountryGirl Dies, 2 Boys Injured In Sunday Crash In Bath

A damaged Honda Ridgeline sits on River Road in Bath, N.H. The accident that occurred just before noon on Sunday claimed the life of one girl and injured two boys, reported NH State Police. (Photo Courtesy Of NH State Police)

One girl is dead and two boys are injured following a crash Sunday morning in Bath, N.H.

New Hampshire State Police said the accident occurred on River Road and was reported at about 11:50 a.m.

