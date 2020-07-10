A six-year-old girl died following an ATV incident in Stewartstown on July 4.
The incident occurred at around 9:45 a.m. when three young children were playing around an ATV that accidentally slipped into gear and rolled down a driveway, striking a tree and tipping onto its side, pinning the girl underneath, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
She was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
“It was a freak accident,” said Fish and Game Lt. Mark Ober.
The girl and her family were visiting from Vermont.
Members of 4th Parallel EMS, Colebrook Fire, New Hampshire Fish and Game, and State Police Troop F responded.
Two days later, a mental health debriefing was held for those who took part.
“It was a very traumatic experience for everybody,” Ober said.
