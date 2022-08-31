ST. JOHNSBURY — A local Girl Scout donated 33 knitted hats to the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH) Birth Center recently.

Lily Lynaugh, who belongs to the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, did not know how to knit prior to this Girl Scout project. However, by the time she finished, she had knitted a St. J. Hilltopper hat and one that noted LI Vikings.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments