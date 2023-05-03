For many, Green Up Day allows people to help their neighborhood and community, but for a group of industrious Girl Scouts in Danville, the day offers more.
For the second year running, the dozen members of Girl Scout Troop 51442 will serve as Danville’s site coordinators for Green Up Day, the statewide cleanup effort being held this Saturday, May 6.
The group project is a hit with the girls, who range from 2nd to 6th grade, and their efforts are celebrated by town and Green Up Vermont officials.
“This has been an awesome leadership experience for the girls,” said Troop Leader Sara Stinson. “They are really learning not just to volunteer but to recruit others to volunteer to maximize their efforts.”
As part of the job, the scouts have taken on promotion, planning and organizing - and even delivered an update to the select board at their recent meeting.
Stinson said the girls have been active participants in Green Up Day since the troop was started about seven years ago and jumped at the opportunity last year to step up when the town’s prior coordinator moved away.
“I think it’s great,” said Lucia Pearl, 12, a troop member and 6th grader at Danville School. Pearl explained how the troop made Green Up posters as part of a class art project to hang up at school and around town and even gave a presentation to pre-K students about Green Up Day.
“I like making a difference, even if it’s a small one,” Pearl said. “I think it’s a good way to help the community, and I think it’s important.”
Amelia Webster, 11, a fellow troop member and 6th grader at Danville, had similar sentiments. “It’s really fun being the town coordinators. We get a lot of leadership skills,” she said, describing their planning process that begins in the fall and picks up steam as spring approaches. “Girl Scouts is really fun,” added Webster. “You are part of a team, you are part of something and you want to make a difference.”
Webster was part of the contingent that delivered an update to the Danville Select Board last month. Select Board Chair Eric Bach commended the girls for their efforts and initiative, noting the select board meeting had a full audience and the girls did a great job presenting the Green Up Day details.
“We love seeing them do it,” said Bach. “It’s great to see some of the younger folks get involved and keeping it going. Volunteers are very hard to find and it’s great to see them doing that.”
Kate Alberghini, Executive Director of Green Up Vermont, said she believed Danville’s Girl Scout Troop was the only scouting troop in the entire state to serve in the coordinator role.
Alberghini visited the troop last year to give them information about Green Up, the importance of recycling and litter reduction, as well as tips on how to be influencers in their community and among their peers. She was pleased that they were back at it this year.
“I think especially since they are young women … empowering them to take on this role of leadership, to prove that they can do it, that they can be influencers, is great,” said Alberghini.
“The beauty of Green Up is that everybody can do it,” said Alberghini. “From the smallest of hands to oldest of hearts. It helps every single person that lives in and visits our state.”
In Danville, Green Up bags are still available at Town Hall, where volunteers can also note their clean-up area. Full bags can be dropped at the town’s Stump Dump until 3 p.m. Saturday. That site will also be hosting the town’s bulky waste day. Anyone encountering medical waste, like needles, is encouraged to leave it and report the exact location to Bach, who also serves as the town’s health officer.
The Green Up Day website, greenupvermont.org , has a listing of site coordinator, phone, email and basic details for the plan in every participating community in the state. Plans vary from town to town.
Some plans from around the NEK include:
Barnet - Bags are available at numerous locations, including post offices, libraries and town clerk’s office. Official Green Up bags can be dropped at the transfer station for no cost until May 13 or on May 6 at the fire station.
Barton - Bags are available at the town clerk’s office. Full bags can be left roadside or dropped at Town Garage.
Brighton - Bags available at the park pavilion at 9 a.m. Saturday. Bags can be left roadside or dropped at the recycling center or at the dumpster behind the town hall.
Burke - Bags available at the town clerk’s office. Full bags can be left roadside.
Concord - Bags are available at the town clerk’s office. Full bags can be left roadside.
Derby - Bags available at the town clerk’s office. Full bags can be left roadside.
Greensboro - Bags are available at the town clerk’s office. Full bags are to be dropped at Recycling Center by Town Hall.
Lyndon - Bags available at the Municipal Building. Full bags are to be dropped at the NEKWMD facility on Saturday. There is no roadside pickup.
Newport City - Bags are available at the municipal building. Return full bags to Gardner Memorial Park next to the skate shack.
St. Johnsbury - Bags available at St. J Subaru. Bags can be left roadside for later pickup or returned to St. J Subaru, where coffee, refreshments and a barbecue will be provided.
Waterford - Bags are available now at the town clerk’s office and on Saturday at the Fire Station from 8 - noon.
For more information and additional town plans, visit greenupvermont.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.