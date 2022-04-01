Girl Scout Troop 30356, of Lunenburg, along with a member from Boy Scout Troop 219, recently visited the SHARES office in Lyndonville to present a large donation of socks for the homeless in the Northeast Kingdom, and a monetary donation for any other needs. While there, the scouts shared stories about their thoughts, opinions and beliefs concerning the needs of others. SHARES Corporation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in the state of Vermont. SHARES stands for Support, Healing, Advocacy, Resources, Every day, Shelter. Its mission is to provide assistance as needed to the homeless population of the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and points beyond, but specifically to the towns of St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville. The organization provides food, clothing and other items needed for someone to be able to survive living on the streets while SHARES attempts to advocate for better social services and adequate housing. (Courtesy photo)
Girl Scout Troop 30356, of Lunenburg, along with a member from Boy Scout Troop 219, recently visited the SHARES office in Lyndonville to present a large donation of socks for the homeless in the Northeast Kingdom, and a monetary donation for any other needs.
SHARES stands for Support, Healing, Advocacy, Resources, Every day, Shelter. Its mission is to provide assistance as needed to the homeless population of the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont and points beyond, but specifically to the towns of St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville.
The non-profit organization provides food, clothing and other items needed for someone to be able to survive living on the streets while SHARES attempts to advocate for better social services and adequate housing.
