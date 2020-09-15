Federal prosecutors have charged three people in connection with the 2018 homicide of Waterford resident Michael Pimental.

Pimental’s girlfriend, Krystal Whitcomb, 28, of Waterford, along with John Welch, 34, of Woodsville, N.H., and Michael “Moe” Hayes, 38, of Washington, D.C. were indicted by a federal Grand Jury on multiple charges Tuesday including carrying and discharging a firearm during a drug trafficking crime with death resulting.

