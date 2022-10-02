ST. JOHNSBURY — The state of Vermont decided to give credit and determined it is due for a downtown property.

It was announced last week that tax credits worth $49,000 are going to support building code improvements at 443 Railroad St. Property owners Anita and David Roth will leverage $49,000 in tax credits to invest nearly $100,000 into the building to make it safer and code compliant.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments