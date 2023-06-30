Giving For Good: Sullycat Foundation Makes Donation At Cotton Cancer Center

Surrounded by family and friends following her final radiation treatment last week, Jo-Ann Sullivan presents a check from the Sullycat Foundation to Kristal Renaudette of the Norris Cotton Cancer Center in support of Prouty St. Johnsbury. (Courtesy photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Surrounded by family and friends following her final radiation treatment last week, Jo-Ann Sullivan presented a check from the Sullycat Foundation to Kristal Renaudette of the Norris Cotton Cancer Center in support of Prouty St. Johnsbury.
The $10,000 check represented the proceeds from the 15th Annual Sullycat Golf Outing held June 24 at Maplewood Country Club in Bethlehem, N.H. Due to fortuitous timing, the check was presented in time to be matched dollar for dollar, bringing the total donation to $20,000.
The annual golf tournament is the largest fundraiser for The Sullycat Foundation, formally established in 2014 as a St. Johnsbury Academy capstone project. Jordan Cady took a fundraising initiative that started as a Relay for Life Team in memory of her grandfather, Timothy Sullivan, and turned it into a foundation that provides financial assistance to local families in Vermont and New Hampshire and helps to fund the gas card program at Norris Cotton Cancer Center.
After Tim passed away in 2008, The Sullycat family began to realize how badly some families struggled with cancer and the additional costs not covered by insurance. For that reason, the Sullycat family decided to focus its efforts so that all the money raised stayed in the area, given directly to local families. Jordan made that happen by establishing the 501(c)3 organization, and later, her brother, Jacob Cady, as part of his capstone project in 2018, produced the website, bylaws, and some of the marketing material.
Over the past few months, Tim’s wife, Jo-Ann, has had her own cancer challenges. Timing is everything as Jo-Ann finished her last radiation treatment at Norris Cotton Cancer Center a few days after the golf tournament, where it was announced that proceeds from that day would be directed to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center in St. Johnsbury. Thirty family and friends were joined by Norris Cotton staff to surprise Jo-Ann after her final treatment and to join her in presenting the check.
“Sitting in the waiting room day after day with my mom and having the opportunity to meet and hear from patients, families, and staff at the cancer center was a real eye-opener on many levels. St. Johnsbury is so lucky to have such a facility. And where do I start about the staff … they are truly amazing – every one of them!” said Tammi Sullivan Cady.
The Sullycat Foundation has given thousands of dollars to local families and the Norris Cotton Cancer Center over the years. All those gifts are made possible through many loyal families, friends, and businesses. To learn more about the Sullycat Foundation, visit www.sullycat.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.