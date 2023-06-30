Giving For Good: Sullycat Foundation Makes Donation At Cotton Cancer Center
Surrounded by family and friends following her final radiation treatment last week, Jo-Ann Sullivan presents a check from the Sullycat Foundation to Kristal Renaudette of the Norris Cotton Cancer Center in support of Prouty St. Johnsbury. (Courtesy photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Surrounded by family and friends following her final radiation treatment last week, Jo-Ann Sullivan presented a check from the Sullycat Foundation to Kristal Renaudette of the Norris Cotton Cancer Center in support of Prouty St. Johnsbury.

The $10,000 check represented the proceeds from the 15th Annual Sullycat Golf Outing held June 24 at Maplewood Country Club in Bethlehem, N.H. Due to fortuitous timing, the check was presented in time to be matched dollar for dollar, bringing the total donation to $20,000.

