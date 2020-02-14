ST. JOHNSBURY — A group of neighbors and homeowners on Main Street have chipped in to buy a series of durable, huge, bright red hearts and hung them using floral wire and string along trees on the street for Valentine’s Day. The same group, who decorate at the winter holidays for Christmas and Hanukkah, decided to spruce up downtown in time for Cupid’s call on Friday.
One of the homeowners who has helped to spread the downtown love, Diane Cummings, said on Monday they decided to hang the hearts a week early “to remind the husbands that it’s Valentine’s Day!” She and her family, including her two granddaughters, helped to hang hearts over the weekend, and on Monday, Cummings and friend and neighbor, Kim Behr continued to love up Main Street, hanging more hearts. The hearts were made locally at the Sign Depot, and paid for privately.
