BARNET — A proposal to construct a glamping tent site project with five sites, a bathhouse which would convert an existing building on the 622 Keyser Hill Road site, and parking for up to 10 vehicles has been awarded the needed Act 250 land use permit amendment.

The decision from the District 7 Environmental Commission of the Natural Resources Board was made public on Feb. 24.

