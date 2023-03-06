BARNET — A proposal to construct a glamping tent site project with five sites, a bathhouse which would convert an existing building on the 622 Keyser Hill Road site, and parking for up to 10 vehicles has been awarded the needed Act 250 land use permit amendment.
The decision from the District 7 Environmental Commission of the Natural Resources Board was made public on Feb. 24.
The project site is a 20-acre approximate parcel that is part of a much larger 213.6-acre tract, and is owned by Michael and Jane Lawton.
According to records, the property sold in February 2020. At that time, the real estate listing stated in part, “This unique property, tucked into VT’s Northeast Kingdom offers so much more than usual: 154 surveyed acres of mostly wooded land with 800+/- maple taps , views, 3 bedroom home, 3 guest cabins, 1000ft. +/- frontage on Water Andric brook, Post and Beam building was formerly used as a distillery, 3 acre lot with cement pad and Act 250 permit for distillery. If you have dreamed of starting your own business, getting away from the hustle and bustle of crowds, this could be the start of your new life.”
For the past year, the new property owners have been trying to do just that: start their own business on the tract of land that once housed a local distillery business and a single-family dwelling.
The plans for the glamping project required the owners to obtain both an amended Act 250 permit and local zoning approval - which was granted but is the subject of an ongoing appeal before the Environmental Court.
A local challenge from neighbors to the project is still before the Vermont Superior Court Environmental Division; the town zoning board’s approval of the same proposed project for the glamping sites is being challenged at the state level after a local appeal was not successful.
The town board approved most of the application, save one structure near the stream shoreline, and set forth several conditions related to fire safety, noise, sewage and other concerns. The town permit also was predicated on all state permits, including the Act 250 hurdle, being in hand.
The parcel on which the proposed glamping sites are part of a significantly larger piece of property, more than 200 acres, and has multiple abutters, many of whom have been active in both the Act 250 process.
Most of the property is not subject to regulation under the permit “…because it is devoted to farming and/or pursuant to a May 2001 Environmental Board decision (DR#385, in the matter of Re Stonybrook Condominium Owners Association).”
Several neighbors expressed concern about the project and opposed the glamping plans.
The hearing was held on Jan. 5th, the record shows, and the Commission conducted a site visit on Feb. 23.
The Commission found that the project complies with the requirements of Act 250.
The Lawtons, in their application, met the burden of proof for compliance in the areas Act 250 oversees including water pollution and conservation, shorelines, impact on water supplies, soil erosion, impact of growth, and more.
The Commission’s findings note, “Each of the 5 seasonal glamping campsites will feature one fire pit with a fire ring, where campfires may occur and will be contained.”
A fire extinguisher will be provided and maintained at each campsite, the findings go on, and “The Barnet fire department has reviewed the Project. A daily fire risk rating will be provided to guests to implement days when campfire burning may occur, and days when campfire burning will not occur (e.g. when the forest fire risk is too high).”
The decision notes, “Each campsite may accommodate 4 persons, for typical maximum total 20 guests. The individual campsites are spread out in the woods, privately situated, and the nature of the campsites and the layout does not readily promote groups to congregate. (and) The Project does not encompass nor allow fireworks, loud music, or parties.”
“The Commission declines to define the maximum decibels of noise at the property line, for the Project, as this measure is unnecessary in consideration of the seasonal and limited noise sources, the quiet hours to be enforced, and the potential for undue adverse noise,” the decision states.
“The sanitary wastewater from the Project will be disposed of on site using a wastewater disposal system serving all 5 campsites via the multi-purpose ‘bath house’ building with toilet(s) and plumbing.” The ANR DEC issued Wastewater System and Potable Water Supply Permit WW-7- 0784-4 on November 3, 2022.
Conditions related to protecting the stream resources located on the property are contained within the permit approved by the Commission, including that the permittee must maintain undisturbed, naturally vegetated riparian zones on the Project tract, except for allowed activities.
To neighbors’ concerns about traffic exacerbating already problematic traffic on Keyser Hill Road, the Commission notes in its findings, “The Commission concludes that the Project will not cause unreasonable congestion or unsafe conditions with respect to use of roads, highways, waterways, railways, airports, and other existing or proposed means of transportation.”
“The Project is a small seasonal camping project which will have a limited impact on the existing aesthetic character of the area, as it pertains to open space, area character, and noise. We conclude that the Project is compatible with its surroundings and will have no adverse aesthetic impact,” the findings go on. “Use of the glamping sites and use of the trail network across the parcel shall be prohibited during the deer wintering season between December 15 and April 15 (dates inclusive). Use of the trail network for personal use by the property owners is acceptable.”
The findings note, “The estimated traffic from the Project is 8 one-way trips, with 4 AM peak hour trips and 4 PM peak hour trips. The existing local roads have the capacity to accommodate this small volume of additional seasonal traffic.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.