The region offers multiple areas for cross country skiing.
Bretton Woods, N.H.
Across from Mt. Washington Resort and the White Mountain National Forest, the Bretton Woods Nordic Center is one of the largest cross country ski areas on the East Coast. The 100-kilometer trail network crosses open fields, meanders through woods of spruce and fir, passes beaver ponds and mountain streams, and traverses open hardwood stands.
Classical and skate skiing as well as snowshoeing are offered on trails prepared with state-of-the-art grooming tools. On-trail destinations include a new warming cabin on Porcupine Trail, and the lift-served Mt. Stickney Cabin. The resort has several races and events scheduled, including the annual Geschmossel, Mount Washington Cup and Bretton Woods Nordic Marathon.
Lift-Served Terrain: Ride the Bethlehem Express detachable quad lift to the Mountain Road, a five-mile Nordic trail (located at Bretton Woods alpine ski area), and enjoy unlimited T-bar rides and high-elevation groomed Nordic trails at the Mt. Stickney Cabin.
Nordic Ski School: Private and semi-private lessons up to six people for ages 6 and up.
Nordic Ski and Snowshoe Rentals: Located at the Nordic Center, the Bretton Woods Nordic Shop can outfit skiers with classic and skate skis, pulks (pull sleds for pre-skiers) and snowshoes.
Trail System Stats: Hours of operation, 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.; total kilometers, 100 km (95 km tracked and skate groomed); trails, 45 (34% novice, 45% intermediate, 21% expert); base elevation: 1,600 feet; peak elevation, 2,800 feet; total acreage, 1,770 acres.
Call 603-278-3322 for more information.
Craftsbury Nordic Center, Craftsbury
The Craftsbury Nordic Center (part of the Craftsbury Outdoor Center, 535 Lost Nation Road) notes on its website that it uses state-of-the-art PistenBully grooming machines and the latest snow farming techniques to provide the best possible experience for our guests. “Coaching staff will help you whether your goal is race training or standing on skis for the first time.” The trail system also supports snowshoeing and fatbikes. There are more than 20 kilometers of groomed trails and dogs are allowed. Lessons and rentals are available.
For more information, call 802-586-7767.
Dashney Nordic Center, East Burke
Dashney Trails is a beautiful place to explore, even with early-season conditions; during that time of year, skiers know to use additional caution due to natural hazards. It offers 18 km of groomed skiing, including Sugarwoods, at 3.87 km the longest of the trails. Trillium (2.68 km), Magill Fields (1.92) and Frost Hill (1.62) also check in at over one kilometer in length.
Skiers and snowshoers should be aware of natural hazards and use caution when appropriate. Dogs are allowed; follow the pet policy. No fat tire bikes are allowed. Those looking to ride those bikes can go to nearby Kingdom Trails.
Dashney Trails also partners with the NorthWoods Stewardship Center in East Charleston. TrailHUB has grooming and conditions updates. More information at 802-626-1466, or ski@northwoodscenter.org.
Franconia Village (N.H.) XC
Those looking for classic cross-country skiing, you’ve come to the right place! Headquartered at the Franconia Inn on Rt. 116, 1172 Easton Road, the Franconia Village cross country trails consist of 25 miles of scenic vistas amid a variety of beginner-to-expert trails on groomed and ungroomed terrain. Take a loop around the airfield with a landscape view of the Kinsman Mountains, or weave through the trees and over rivers on the trails behind the Inn. Its most popular trail, Middle Earth, goes right into town.
Rental equipment and passes are available at the inn’s ski shop. Call 603-823-5542 with any questions.
Kingdom Trails, East Burke
Kingdom Trails grooms 12 kilometers of skate and tracked classic Nordic ski trails that wind through field and forest with vistas of mountain ranges as well as historic barns, quaint inns and majestic Victorian houses.
Located on Darling Hill - said to be the “prettiest mile in Vermont” - the 60 listed trails range from beginner to advanced intermediate. Kingdom Trails grooms with a Tiddtech G2 groomer, a Yellowstone roller/compactor and two snowmobiles. They roll the trail system to ensure a quality base that will last through the season.
The trails serve as training ground for the Lyndon Institute and St. Johnsbury Academy Nordic teams.
Call 802-626-0737 for more information.
Jay Peak
Jay Peak’s trail network features 12 miles of groomed trails for classic and skate skiing for both novices and experts. Among its 26 listed trails, Ullr’s Woods, Outer Limits and Heath’s Orchard check in at 2.5 km, the three lengthiest.
Call 802-988-2611 or 802-327-0199 for more information.
