Students at United Christian Academy in Newport City pray around the flag pole at the school at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, participating in a global day of student prayer on the fourth Wednesday in September. Teachers, staff, parents and some younger students stood in a larger ring around the praying students, many also praying. The prayers were led by student chaplains, Kelby McManus of Newport City and Sarah Stevens of Morgan, both in grade 11. They asked that their school be an example to the community.
