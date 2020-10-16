Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Abbygail Warriner, a fifth grader at the Glover School, poses with her grandmother, Robin Baillargeon, who taught her how to sew. Both are holding handmade masks that Abbygail made. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Front row, center, Abbygail Warriner, a fifth grader at the Glover School, poses with some of her classmates at the school, all of them wearing face masks she sewed herself. She donated enough masks for all 96 students at the school in the Northeast Kingdom, in time for the start of the school year. (Courtesy Photo)
GLOVER — This Sunday, 10-year-old Abbygail Warriner, a fifth grader at the Glover School, will travel with her family and best friend to be celebrated as a Bronze Award Girl Scout for her community service during the pandemic.
The fifth grader sewed 96 masks for every single student at her elementary school, as well as dozens more for the local supermarket in Barton, the C&C Market where 36 employees were given masks made by Abbygail, and other groups and organizations in need of protective face coverings, in addition to friends of her family.
