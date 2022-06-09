A Glover man has been charged with lewd & lascivious conduct with a child.
Charles Cassidy, 21, pleaded not guilty to the felony charge on May 31 in Orleans Superior Court. Cassidy was then released on conditions by Judge Lisa A. Warren.
Vermont State Police say they were notified on June 14, 2021, that a nine-year-old alleged victim reported being “touched“ by Cassidy one year earlier in the middle of the night. Cassidy is also accused of pulling his pants down in the presence of a minor child.
Orleans Superior Court
According to court documents, the investigation also led to allegations that Cassidy had inappropriately touched another minor child.
“I asked Charles if he was ever alone with (either alleged victim) and he advised he was not,” wrote Vermont State Police Tpr. Mark Pohlman in his report. “I asked if he had ever been inappropriate with either child. Charles stated he did not abuse either child and stated he did not know why he would have been accused.”
Witnesses told police that the alleged victim and Cassidy were staying in the same Glover residence when the alleged criminal conduct occurred and that Cassidy had ‘learning disabilities’ and “some mental health concerns” and that in the past there had been “little girls’ clothing found in his bedroom.
“It should be noted in past cases it was documented that Charles has a degree of diminished capacity,” wrote Tpr. Pohlman.
Cassidy faces a possible sentence of 2-15 years in prison and $5,000 in fines if convicted
